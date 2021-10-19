fbpx

Trulieve Hits Milestone With 100th Cannabis Dispensary In Florida

byJelena Martinovic
October 19, 2021 3:40 pm
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) has kicked off cannabis sales at its 100th dispensary in the state of Florida.

Formerly branded as Harvest House of Cannabis, the newly opened store at 1800 W Tennessee Street, Suite 1, in Tallahassee, joins other recently (re)opened stores in the Sunshine State.

The reopenings follow Trulieve's and Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.'s wrapping of their previously announced billion-dollar merger in early October after months of negotiations.

"This is a momentous day not only for our growing patient community in Florida but also for the emerging southeastern cannabis market," Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve, told Benzinga.

Rivers recently shared with a full house at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, which was held last week (Oct. 14-15) in New York, that having a strategy and "very identified targets with very specifically measurable results," as well as developing the business around critical regions, "is what it takes to become and stay a big player" in the cannabis industry.

"Trulieve's story began in Tallahassee in 2015, and we have made tremendous strides in setting industry standards for patient care, product R&D and distribution, and growth strategies over the past six years," Rivers continued. "We have consistently demonstrated our fortitude by being the first operator in Florida to secure cultivation and retail licenses and remain committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products and services in all the communities we serve as we open our 100th Florida dispensary. We are eager to build off this momentum as we continue creating economic opportunities and improving the everyday lives of our patients, employees, and communities through cannabis."

TCNNF Price Action

Trulieve's shares traded 1.62% higher at $26.37 per share at the time of writing on Tuesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

