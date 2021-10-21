Marijuana And Graphic Novels: Cheech & Chong To Launch First Cannabis Comic Book In 2022

By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo

Cheech & Chong, the iconic Canadian/American humorous cannabis duo of Richard "Cheech" Marin and Tommy Chong, will release their first comic book called Cheech and Chong's Chronicles: A Brief History of Weed.

When will this groundbreaking comic co-written by the duo and published by Z2 Comics be released? None other than 4/20, 2022, just ahead of the iconic comic pair's 50th anniversary.

In conversation with High Times, Chong said, "I'm so excited for everyone to see this incredible work by so many talented artists who bring the legend of Cheech & Chong to life. I can't wait to share this with all my fans."

The publication created in collaboration with comedian and comic book writer Eliot Rahal and artist Noah Van Sciver features a fictional story about the documented influence of marijuana on historical figures and events, including Frida Kahlo, Muhammed Ali and Napoleon Bonaparte.

The Cheech & Chong comic can be pre-ordered in softcover, hardcover or in a deluxe format with wrap-around cover (by Bob Fingerman) and two prints featuring artwork by Rick Veitch (Swamp Thing) and Jim Mahfood (Spider-Man).

Bonus: a third, hyper-limited signed platinum edition with special packaging will also be available.

