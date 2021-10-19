Green Organic Dutchman Completes First Shipment of Medical Cannabis Oils to Australia

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CSE:TGOD) (OTCQX:TGODF) confirmed Tuesday it has completed its first commercial shipment of cannabis oils to the Australian medical cannabis market.

Last year, the producer of organically grown cannabis entered a distribution agreement with LeafCann for the Australian and New Zealand medical cannabis markets. Medicinal cannabis was federally legalized in Australia in 2016.

The Toronto-based TGOD noted that stability studies conducted by the company and LeafCann have revealed that the TGOD oils are reliable in their consistency and maintain their cannabinoid content.

The company plans to introduce more cannabis products to the Australian and New Zealand markets in 2022.

"This shipment to Australia is an important milestone for TGOD as it marks our entry into the Asia-Pacific market" Sean Bovingdon, TGOD's CEO and interim CFO stated.

Coming less than two months after its first shipment to South Africa, TGOD continues to lay the foundation for large-scale international market commercialization.

"We remain laser-focused on execution as we chart the course for future growth, including opportunities in international markets," added Bovingdon.

LeafCann CEO, Elisabetta Faenza said LeafCanna is thrilled to offer high-quality products at reasonable prices in Australia. “The Green Organic Dutchman's commitment to organic production is a real plus and a clear point of differentiation in the marketplace," Faenza added.

Price Action

The Green Organic Dutchman’s shares were trading 0.30% lower at 14 cents per share at the time of writing Tuesday afternoon.

Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.