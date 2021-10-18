EXCLUSIVE: NFL's Javiar Collins Opens Psychedelic, Alternative Medicine Clinic Via Telehealth Platform Heally

Former Dallas Cowboys football player Javiar Collins El has launched an alternative medicine clinic, HEALTHYSELF, which is set to be available on the telehealth platform Heally.

The partnership grants HEALTHYSELF access to Heally’s holistic telehealth platform which is used by over 300,000 patients nationally.

What is HEALTHYSELF?

HEALTHYSELF connects people with professional coaches who specialize in psychedelic integrative therapy, transitional coaching and leadership training.

Integrative therapy assists those interested in psychedelic therapy to forge ahead towards a deeper understanding of themselves.

Transitional coaching guides those enduring significant life events to come out stronger on the other end.

Leadership coaching engages aspiring leaders by promoting lessons in empathy, respect, and control to identify unseen challenges.

Who Can Use HEALTHYSELF?

These services can be used by anyone, from professional athletes to military personnel and

veterans to individuals seeking career and mental health coaching.

HEALTHYSELF was designed with an intention to positively influence those who are striving to put their health first and merge modern coaching techniques with ancient healing practices, all while using a robust community-based approach. In addition to being a coaching platform, one can also download HEALTHYSELF’s community-focused mobile app, which is crafted as a safe space for people wishing to learn insights and foster connections with others on related paths.

“This is an opportunity to impact people on multiple levels. As we continue to migrate through the current pandemic, many people are focused on their health unlike ever before. We are aligning the new practice of coaching with the ancient practices of healing,” Collins told Benzinga. “This is also about creating a culture shift. Serious mental health issues are becoming more widespread. We are creating a community-based approach.”

The company's CEO Greg Rovner added that the platform is convenient for those wishing to get involved.

“Our telehealth platform provided all the necessary tools HEALTHYSELF needed to start their clinic,” said Rovner. “We’re excited that more than 300,000 patients will be able to connect with HEALTHYSELF through Heally to gain access to impactful self-coaching practices that will help them achieve their wellness goals.”

