fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.71
365.23
+ 1.01%
BTC/USD
+ 195.20
61723.53
+ 0.32%
DIA
-0.37
353.22
-0.1%
SPY
+ 1.33
444.54
+ 0.3%
TLT
+ 0.68
144.35
+ 0.47%
GLD
-0.40
165.73
-0.24%

Cannabis Execs Talk 'Silly' Canadian Regulations, US, Expansion, The Value Of Good Partners

byWayne Duggan
October 18, 2021 5:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cannabis Execs Talk 'Silly' Canadian Regulations, US, Expansion, The Value Of Good Partners

At the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Friday, Trent MacDonald, CFO of Hexo Corp (NASDAQ:HEXO), Niel Marotta, co-founder and CEO of Indiva Ltd (OTC:NDVAF) and Kevin McLaughlin, director at Centri Business Consulting, participated in a panel discussion of the ways early stage cannabis companies can translate their focused growth strategies into expanding market shares.

McLaughlin said the ability to expand cannabis product portfolios without overextending a young company is a critical balance for cannabis companies looking to gain market share.

Related Link: Real Estate Execs On Maximizing Cannabis Capital Efficiency Via REIT Relationships

“If you’re expanding into some of these other areas, there’s rising demand if we’re talking about edibles, beverages, candies, things like that. That area’s going to be 25% of the market in the next five years or so,” he said.

Regulatory Challenges For Cannabis: One of the major challenges for U.S. cannabis companies looking to expand their footprints is the patchwork of state-by-state and municipality-by-municipality cannabis laws that create a regulatory mess for retailers.

MacDonald said the regulatory environment in Canada has seemingly stabilized for now, making expansion less of a headache from a legal perspective.

“We’re all getting used to working within the regulations as they stand today. There are still some things that we’re trying to do from a government lobbying perspective within certain categories like beverages, where you’re only allowed to have five individual beverages, which makes no sense if you think about it from the perspective of THC milligrams compared to say a one-ounce bag of high-potency THC strained flower,” MacDonald said.

US Expansion: The challenging and unpredictable U.S. regulatory environment is one of the reasons Indiva has yet to dip its toes into the U.S. market. Meanwhile, the company is pushing for changes to Canadian edible laws.

“We’ve got this not-so-intuitive 10-milligram limit on the amount of THC that can be put in a package of edibles. We do face sort of the same type of gram equivalency where you’re limited to how many edibles you can buy before you have to leave the store, put them in your trunk, come in and buy some more, which is very silly,” Marotta said.

MacDonald said the cannabis industry is no different than any other business in that the first step in growing market share is developing a clear, consumer-centric growth strategy.

“You have to understand the consumer and you have to understand retail, because that’s ultimately where your products are going to be sold. So you have to understand what brings products to life in retail, what a consumer is going to want in retail. You have to understand what your brands are and what they represent,” he said.

Why Partnerships Are Critical In Cannabis: Partnerships are also a key part of expansion, such as Hexo’s beverage partnership with Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE:TAP).

Marotta said Indiva’s partnership strategy has been primarily to license top-tier U.S. cannabis brands and bring them to Canada.

“Our view was let’s find great partners where not only would we have something award-winning that we knew was good … but let’s also gain the knowhow from these partners. How do you make the best cannabis chocolate? How do you make the best cannabis gummies?” Marotta said.

To see more of this panel discussion or any of the other presentations at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, access on-demand video recordings of the event at this link.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Small Cap Events Markets Interview

Related Articles

HEXO CEO Sebastien St-Louis Departs As Company Completes Strategic Reorganization

HEXO CEO Sebastien St-Louis Departs As Company Completes Strategic Reorganization

Cannabis company HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO) (NASDAQ: HEXO) announced Monday the departure of Sebastien St-Louis, co-founder and CEO, as it completes a strategic reorganization. read more
Growing CBD Industry Still in Murky Regulatory Environment

Growing CBD Industry Still in Murky Regulatory Environment

Image by Julia Teichmann from Pixabay  read more
These 5 Cannabis Stocks Have More Than Doubled Their Prices In The Last Year—And You Can Meet Their Management

These 5 Cannabis Stocks Have More Than Doubled Their Prices In The Last Year—And You Can Meet Their Management

With new jurisdictions coming online on a consistent basis and the increasing expectation of federal legalization knocking on Congress’ gates, the cannabis industry is more mature and established than it has ever been before. read more
Drink Up! Hexo And Molson Coors' Joint Venture Expands Veryvell CBD Line To 17 States

Drink Up! Hexo And Molson Coors' Joint Venture Expands Veryvell CBD Line To 17 States

Truss CBD USA, a joint venture by Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) and HEXO USA Inc, a subsidiary of HEXO Corp (NASDAQ: HEXO) reported Wednesday the expansion of Veryvell, a line read more