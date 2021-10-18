Opticann by Heritage & Largest Canadian Seniors Group Create Educational Medical Cannabis Content For Members

C.A.R.P., Canada's largest advocacy association for Canadians As We Age, announced it had formed an exclusive partnership with Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) and its subsidiary Opticann.

As part of the deal, C.A.R.P, ZoomerMedia Limited, and Opticann agreed to create tailored education for over 320,000 C.A.R.P. members. The Initiative will utilize C.A.R.P. affiliate ZoomerMedia's TV, radio, print, and digital channels, including VisionTV, The New Classical FM, Zoomer Radio, and Zoomer Magazine.

Opticann-Heritage will pay ZoomerMedia cash and a portion in Heritage equity at $0.10 per share in consideration for this partnership.

Opticann will carry the trusted C.A.R.P. Recommended Seal while C.A.R.P. members will be granted an exclusive 15% discount for the purchase of any of the following Opticann CB4 medical cannabis products:

CB4 Relief: Oral CBD Capsules with VESIsorb Technology

CB4 Relief-T: Oral CBD and THC Capsules with VESIsorb® Technology

CB4 Relief Deep Rub Gel

CB4 Derma Topical

CB4 Clear Face Gel

CB4 Control: CBD/CBDA Rapid Acting Sublingual Filmstrip with Versafilm technology from IntelGenx

To enjoy the discount C.A.R.P., patients must register at Opticann.ca.

Moses Znaimer, C.A.R.P.'s president and ZoomerMedia founder, explained that the new products "play a role in displacing less-desirable drugs that may come with complications and side effects," highlighting that "misleading information can be very detrimental to patients' health and well-being, as is self-medication through the recreational system."

Umar Syed, president of the medical division at Heritage Cannabis added the partnership will be beneficial for various reasons.

"This exciting new partnership with C.A.R.P., an organization dedicated to improving the lives of mature Canadians, will educate people on scientific research and the role of cannabinoids in treating serious and chronic healthcare conditions."

Price Action

Heritage's shares were trading at $0.05 per share on Friday at the market close.

