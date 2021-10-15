Columbia Care Launches California Cannabis Brand Classix In 5 New Markets Across US

Cannabis company Columbia Care Inc. (NEO:CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) has launched Classix, a heritage California product brand, in five additional markets: Arizona, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.

Classix is now available in all five new markets with 3.5g whole flower and a five-pack of pre-rolls, with plans to launch across additional markets in 2022 with a wider variety of products.

“Classix is a timeless lifestyle brand that has built an amazing following in California," said Jesse Channon, chief growth officer of Columbia Care. "As the newest member of our national brand portfolio, we are so excited to bring another trusted, high-quality product to consumers across the country. Classix was built to be fun, light-hearted, and pay homage to the musical moments that build a community around cannabis and is brought to life with unique and eye-catching packaging."

The products can be purchased in a number of the company’s dispensaries, including Cannabist, and third-party partners in six markets.

In September, the New York-based company received approval from the Florida Department of Health’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU) to operate as Cannabist, with 14 dispensary locations across the state being renamed effective immediately.

Channon emphasized that the company has “established the necessary supply chain infrastructure to enable the biggest single-day flower brand launch across multiple markets by any multi-state operator to date.”

Columbia recently kicked off cannabis sales at Cannabist at 21 Milk Street in downtown Boston, ahead of its debut in Missouri with a new retail location in Hermann.

CCHWF Price Action: Columbia Care's stock traded 2.2% lower to $3.45 at publication time.

Photo: Courtesy of Columbia Care Inc.