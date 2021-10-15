Cannabis Payments Platform AeroPay Teams With Jane Technologies For Online Payments

Cannabis payments platform AeroPay confirmed Thursday it will team up with online cannabis marketplace Jane Technologies, Inc. The goal of this partnership is to enable online payments via AeroPay for the 2,100-plus dispensaries and 300-plus brands leveraging Jane's solutions across 36 U.S. state markets.

A Cannabis Payments Solution: With AeroPay’s payment solution, cannabis consumers can pay for pickup or delivery orders directly from a dispensary or brand's checkout page on mobile or web.

"We are excited to partner with AeroPay to take cannabis e-commerce to the next level and offer even greater value to our retail partners with seamless online payments," said Socrates Rosenfeld, co-founder and CEO of Jane.

"Jane holds tremendous respect for what AeroPay has accomplished and built for the cannabis industry to date. They have been a valuable partner in the Jane ecosystem, and we look forward to continuing to innovate together on our shared mission of building the most efficient cannabis industry possible."

The Context: Today, roughly 20% of all legal cannabis transactions in the U.S. are made through the Jane platform. In 2020, Jane enabled more than 17 million orders totaling over $2 billion in total transactional volume. Those numbers are projected to top 25 million and $3.5 billion, respectively, in 2021.

In August, Jane secured $100 million in Series C funding.

"Jane is the market leader for cannabis e-commerce and we couldn't be more excited to bring a best-in-class integrated solution to the industry with them as our e-commerce partner," Daniel Muller, CEO and founder of AeroPay, said in a statement.

"This is a huge step in our mission to empower cannabis businesses and consumers with omnichannel payment solutions. We look forward to continuing to build off the initial momentum to help dispensaries and brands across the country create the best possible online shopping experience for consumers."

Photo: Courtesy of Christin Hume on Unsplash