Simplifya Compliance Solutions For Cannabis Businesses Now Available In West Virginia

Simplifya, a software firm helping cannabis businesses become legally compliant, announced Thursday its suite of essential compliance solutions for cannabis businesses is now available in West Virginia, bringing the reach of the company's footprint to 23 states.

Designed to help cannabis operators remain compliant and manage risks in the emerging medical marijuana market in the Mountain State, the suite of cloud-based compliance services available includes Simplifya Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), Simplifya Smart Cabinet, and Simplifya Self Audit.

"As a state like West Virginia comes online, understanding new and evolving regulations can be a huge time commitment not only for owners and operators but also for regulators, banks, financial institutions, insurers, law firms, and others in the ecosystem," Marion Mariathasan, the company's CEO and co-founder, said.

Patients in West Virginia can legally purchase medical cannabis in pills, oils, topical forms, concentrate administered by vaporization or nebulization, dry leaf or plant forms, tinctures, liquid and/or dermal patches.

"Compliance is a reality of working in the cannabis sector; our suite of easy-to-use compliance tools takes the guesswork out of compliance to ensure that you are on track and can immediately remediate any issues that need to be addressed, saving clients both time and money," Mariathasan continued.

Simplifya SOPs are designed to help ensure cannabis businesses are efficiently, effectively, and legally running while ensuring cannabis compliance by providing a comprehensive base, which can be used as-is, or customized to meet the client's specific needs.

Simplifya Smart Cabinet is an online document storage hub convenient for storing all of an operator's critical documents.

Simplifya Self Audit includes a checklist of simple "Yes" or "No" questions to help companies determine if they're operating in compliance with all of the rules related to their license type.

