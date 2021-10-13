fbpx

Curaleaf Expands Edibles Portfolio With Select Snooze Bites

byJelena Martinovic
October 13, 2021 12:22 pm
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) revealed Wednesday that it has expanded its suite of edible products with the addition of Select Snooze Bites.

The new product – designed for the "perfect wind-down" – combines a unique 1:1 ratio of fast-acting THC and long-lasting CBN.

Snooze Bites incorporate 5 mg of nano-encapsulated THC, which is quickly absorbed into the bloodstream with effects typically experienced within 15 to 30 minutes, and 5mg of CBN – a cannabinoid typically known for its relaxing and restorative qualities.

"Our R&D team is constantly working to elevate and customize the cannabis experience, and Select's latest product innovation reflects Curaleaf's ongoing commitment to our customers' unique lifestyles and preferences," said Joe Bayern, CEO of Curaleaf. "Our ultimate goal is to help consumers experience cannabis with confidence – and the launch of Select Snooze Bites is one more example of how we are striving to serve an even broader spectrum of customer needs."

Currently available in Arizona and Nevada, Select Snooze Bites will soon launch in California, Colorado, Maryland and Maine.

Based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, the company recently announced that the THC-infused beverage enhancer dubbed Select Squeeze Is now available in New York. The product was initially launched in March as "one of the cannabis industry's widest national product launches," according to the company.

Price Action

Curaleaf's shares traded 1.86% lower at $11.10 per share at the time of writing Wednesday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

