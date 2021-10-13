Michigan Marijuana Sales Still Booming As Happi And Roach Cannabis Products Become Available

With Michigan's September cannabis sales improving 52.5% year-over-year, it's no wonder that new marijuana products are making their debut on the burgeoning market.

Happi Cannabis-Infused Sparkling Water Now Available In Michigan

Customers in the Wolverine State can finally enjoy Happi, the state's first-to-market cannabis-infused sparkling water, whose launch had been announced for months.

With all-natural, vegan ingredients and a microdose of 2.5mg of THC per can, this alcohol alternative is now available in Benzinga's home state in three flavors – Lemon Elderflower, Raspberry Honeysuckle and Pomegranate Hibiscus.

Happi's bubbly water comes as a single flavor four-pack carton of 8.4 oz slim cans, with just 25 calories or less per can and is available to launch at select 3Fifteen provisioning centers, Redbud Roots provisioning centers, Sunset Coast Provisions, and through Lantern, an on-demand cannabis delivery platform.

"Our fused nano THC technology and unique formulation differs from most cannabis beverages on the market," said Hunter Mishler, director of product development at Happi. "We ensure that every can of Happi delivers an extremely precise microdose of 2.5mg of THC and a consistent sipping experience."

Happi is produced by Redbud Roots, one of Michigan's premier manufacturers of cannabis products, and brought to market by founder Joe Reynolds who understood that women are seeking an easy way to enjoy just the right dose of cannabis.

Happi's president Lisa Hurwitz, a cannabis industry veteran with a long career focusing on women's brands and products, is delighted with the Michigan launch.

Reynolds was one of the speakers featured at Benzinga's virtual Cannabis Capital Conference in 2020, which returns in a live format this week (Oct. 14-15) at New York's Marriott Marquis in Manhattan. (You can secure your spot at the conference here.)

In addition, Happi also teamed up with a female-founded Black and Brown Cannabis Guild to support the community with net proceeds from the sale of Happi merchandise.

"We are proud to name our first ongoing corporate partnership with Happi, whose support will provide much-needed resources for our new 2021 programming," said Denavvia K. Mojet, founder of the Black and Brown Cannabis Guild.

Roach Debuts In Michigan With Innovative Pocket-Size Vape

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Six Labs announced a licensing deal with Los Angeles-based Roach, the leading disposable live-resin vaporizer, to produce and provide Roach products in Michigan.

The products are available now in Michigan with the vaporizers being produced at Six Labs' state-of-the-art 45,000 square foot cultivation lab, the Chesaning-based company disclosed.

"Our commitment continues to produce and distribute superior marijuana products throughout Michigan," Adam Duke, director of sales for Six Labs, commented.

Duke praised Roach's pocket vape, calling it "one of the best in the market."

"We're happy to join our name and mission with Roach's," Duke added.

Roach live-resin disposable vaporizers come in dozens of flavors, including Strawberry Fields, Purple Banjo and High Rise Pink Lemon$, which are available throughout Michigan at marijuana provisioning centers.

Photo: Courtesy of Happi