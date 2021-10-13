Trulieve Opens Four More Cannabis Dispensaries In Florida, Leveraging Harvest Health & Recreation Acquisition

Cannabis retailer Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) continues to build on its store opening streak in Florida.

Based in Tallahassee, the company said Wednesday it is reopening four dispensaries formerly branded as Harvest House of Cannabis in Jacksonville, Gainesville, Kissimmee and West Palm Beach.

The locations join Trulieve's 94 medical marijuana dispensaries statewide, including the recently reopened North Port and Kissimmee stores.

The reopening follows Trulieve's and Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.'s wrapping of their previously announced billion-dollar merger in early October after months of negotiations.

Customers can enjoy a selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable flower, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, and vaporizers, to name a few, online and at stores located at:

10095 Beach Blvd., Suite 450 in Jacksonville starting Wednesday, Oct 13.

3833-3841 SW Archer Road in Gainesville, as of Thursday, Oct.14.

2631 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy at Kissimmee, starting Friday, Oct 15.

4139 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, as of Monday, Oct.18.

The company said it also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup.

Cannabis Capital Conference

Kim Rivers, Trulieve CEO who recently purchased a stake in the company and now owns some 81,429 of its shares, is joining other CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis industry featured at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, which returns in a live format this week (Oct. 14-15) at New York's Marriott Marquis in Manhattan.

Price Action

Trulieve's shares traded 4.54% lower at $28.02 per share after the market close on Tuesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Mike Petrucci on Unsplash