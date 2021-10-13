fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
357.14
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-932.94
55063.99
-1.67%
DIA
+ 0.00
343.78
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.01
433.61
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
143.94
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
164.64
+ 0.01%

Growing Cannabis for Positive Impact: Kumara Farms Gives Back to its Community

byMargaret Jackson
October 13, 2021 8:52 am
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Growing Cannabis for Positive Impact: Kumara Farms Gives Back to its Community

Photos Courtesy of Kumara Farms

Kumara Farms is on a mission to help people rediscover the health, wellness and medical benefits of medicinal plants ancient civilizations have employed for centuries. 

Whether it’s cannabis, marigold, or the psychedelic brew Ayahuasca made from the Banisteriopsis caapi and Psychotria viridis plants, Kumara Farms is committed to ensuring it gives back to the communities it serves.

Kumara Farms is an innovative social impact company that brings botanical products traditionally used by ancient civilizations to the health, wellness, and medical markets. Social impact companies prioritize work that consciously, systemically, and sustainably serves a local or global community’s needs.

“Our decisions are not merely based on the financial return of our business,” said Andres Vazquez, president of Cann Farm, Kumara’s Peruvian subsidiary. “During our decision process, we consider whether we help any specific social issue, and that’s added value for our investors as well.”

One of the areas where Kumara has made a social impact is in its partnerships with patient associations, which put pressure on the government to legalize medical cannabis but still aren’t allowed to grow the plants. Kumara has proposed that Cann Farm set aside space on its farm where these organizations can grow their own cannabis plants.

“We’ll charge them some basic minimum costs on the water they use and those sorts of things, but I’m not going to charge them like it was a business relationship,” Vazquez explained.

Kumara’s other social impact activities include educating people — including competitors — about the cannabis plant and business opportunities through seminars and training courses and ensuring that indigenous people who have recognized the plant’s benefits for centuries are not excluded from the industry.

“We are creating new business models in a way that the indigenous community is not left out,” Vazquez said.

Cann Farm holds the country’s first and only cannabis cultivation and manufacturing licenses. It also has a cannabis import and distribution license and is a registered importer of cannabis seeds.

Though it may have the first cultivation and manufacturing licenses, Cann Farm isn’t the only company that wants to operate a cannabis business in Peru. Toronto-based Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), which sells its products in Argentina and Chile, also wants to start operating in Peru.

The company, which started selling its products in 2020 and will generate revenue of $100,000 in 2021, anticipates steady growth and expansion. It’s projecting its revenue will reach $1.1 million in 2022 and $6.3 million in 2023.

So far, Kumara Farms has secured more than $8 million in funding that it used to buy its nearly 150-acre farm and build its pharmaceutical manufacturing facility, as well as working capital. It’s in the process of raising a Series B round of $1 million to use for launching its cultivation operations and expanding its team.

The company distributes its products through a national network of more than 40 points of retail sales — primarily inside pharmacy chain stores. It’s also entered into additional exclusive commercial agreements with smaller, independent retailers.

Kumara Farms has also established a strategic collaboration with Canna Hope, the most successful cannabis clinic in Peru with more than 2,000 patients and 200 consultations per month.

Kumara is no stranger to farming plants for medicinal purposes. The company, which has advanced seed genetics and agronomics in place, has more than 15 years of experience farming and processing organic marigold flower extract for the medical industry. Marigold extract is used to treat macular degeneration.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Markets

Related Articles

1906 New Highs Leverages Cannabis 3.0 to Give Consumers Safer and More Effective Aids for Sleep, Anxiety, Mood, and Focus

1906 New Highs Leverages Cannabis 3.0 to Give Consumers Safer and More Effective Aids for Sleep, Anxiety, Mood, and Focus

As Americans continue to seek out products to make them sleep, focus, have more energy, and perform better in bed, very little is being discussed about how many of these over-the-counter solutions may have negative health effects in the long term. read more
Monday's Market Minute: Jobs Report on the Horizon

Monday's Market Minute: Jobs Report on the Horizon

The focus this week will be squarely on the monthly jobs report due out on Friday. After three weeks of disappointing weekly job reports, the larger and more closely watched-monthly number will provide investors and traders insight in terms of where labor conditions in the U.S. stand, with over 10 million jobs open yet employers struggling to find workers to fill positions. read more
Flora Growth Corp. Signs Letter of Intent to Export as Panama and Colombia Legalize Medical Cannabis Use

Flora Growth Corp. Signs Letter of Intent to Export as Panama and Colombia Legalize Medical Cannabis Use

Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash read more
Grove's Acquisitions Fueling Company's Growth

Grove's Acquisitions Fueling Company's Growth

Since its initial public offering (IPO) in June, Grove Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI) has embarked on a journey that will establish it as a leading manufacturer of hemp-derived CBD-based products as well as nutritional supplements. read more