It's a Done Deal: 365 Cannabis Sold to Akerna

byNicolas Jose Rodriguez
October 11, 2021 4:06 pm
It's a Done Deal: 365 Cannabis Sold to Akerna

Viridian Capital Advisors, a leading financial advisory firm in the legal cannabis industry, today announced the sale of its client, 365 Cannabis to Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN), a leading cannabis enterprise software company.
365 Cannabis is an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and business management software system built on Microsoft's Dynamics 365 Business Central.

The acquisition combines Akerna's compliance gateway and feature-rich reporting with 365 Cannabis' Microsoft ERP solution to create the cannabis sector's most complete portfolio of tax, financials, operations, reporting, and compliance systems, crucial to scale as the industry grows and matures.

The combined complementary key capabilities of Akerna and 365 Cannabis will:

  • Add the most robust cannabis-compliant Microsoft ERP on the market, establishing Akerna as the broadest portfolio of technology solutions provider;
  • Offer cannabis operators a seamless solution from startup to multi-state operator;
  • Give 365 Cannabis' 85+ customers, including Pharmacann, Revolution (NASDAQ:RVMD), Sundial (NASDAQ:SNDL), and Kiaro (TSXV:KO), access to Akerna's compliance gateway, feature-rich reporting, MJ Retail POS, and the recently launched Akerna Connect.

Akerna's CFO, John Fowle and Scott Greiper, president & founder of Viridian Capital Advisors will part-take in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference being held in New York on October 14-15. Tickets are still available to secure your spot at the conference. for both in-person and virtual gatherings of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors from around the world. 

