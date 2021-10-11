Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Clairvoyant Therapeutics, Eaze, Leafly, Chalice Brands

As Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns in a live format this coming week (Oct. 14-15) in New York City, gathering top CEOs, investors, and leaders in the cannabis industry, let’s scroll through the latest leadership changes within the space.

Psychedelics-Focused Clairvoyant Therapeutics Welcomes Greg Engel To Board, Taps Long Trinh As New CFO

Clairvoyant Therapeutics, a Canadian biotech company focused on developing psychedelic drug therapies for addiction, disclosed Wednesday it has appointed Greg Engel to serve on its board of directors.

Simultaneously, the Vancouver-based company tapped Long Trinh to oversee its financial department.

Engel has more than 25 years of global leadership experience in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and cannabis industries, having served as CEO of cannabis producers Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Organigram Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) and past Canadian general manager of both Forest Laboratories, now part of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Encysive, which is now part of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Trinh brings significant international finance and operations experience, serving as chairman and general manager across multiple industries. Most recently, he led Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (TSXV:DB) (OTCQB:DBCCF) through the process of becoming a publicly traded company via a reverse takeover.

"We look forward to drawing on Greg's tremendous experience and leadership in some of Canada's most dynamic industries as we work to develop evidence-based psychedelic therapies to help patients live healthier and enriched lives," said Damian Kettlewell, CEO, co-founder and director of Clairvoyant. "Long is savvy in international finance and operations and, like Greg, has a track record of success which will greatly assist Clairvoyant."

Clairvoyant's lead program is a Phase 2 trial focused on clinical validation of psilocybin for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Eaze's Exec Jennifer Lujan Joins Board of National Hispanic Cannabis Council

Cannabis delivery service Eaze announced Thursday that its senior director of social impact Jennifer Lujan will join the National Hispanic Cannabis Council board.

National Hispanic Cannabis Council addresses the underrepresentation of Hispanic and Latinx culture in cannabis. It is aimed to raise awareness about cannabis' health and wellness benefits and break down long-held cultural taboos that often persist in Hispanic and Latinx communities.

Lujan, a nationally recognized advocate and organizer for racial diversity in the cannabis industry, is responsible for Eaze's award-winning social impact efforts, including the Momentum business accelerator for underrepresented founders.

"We are proud to welcome Jennifer to the NHCC Board of Directors," Brian Vicente, board president and founding partner of Vicente Sederberg LLP said. "We look forward to collaborating with Jennifer and Eaze to advance our shared goals of empowering and informing the Hispanic community around cannabis-related issues and fostering greater Hispanic representation in the cannabis industry."

Leafly Holdings Taps Kimberly Boler To Serve As New General Counsel

Online cannabis discovery marketplace Leafly Holdings, Inc. announced Thursday that Kimberly Boler agreed to join the company as its new general counsel, on the heels of the company's announcement that it is going public through a business combination with Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ).

At her new position, Boler will lead the company's regulatory, legal and compliance function, as well as heading up policy and government relations.

Boler spent over two decades advising public and private consumer-facing companies in highly regulated industries, including American International Group, Inc. and Aria Energy.

"As the former Leafly General Counsel, I know firsthand that the cannabis industry requires a sharp eye for strategy and a deep understanding of how to translate a complex, ever-changing policy environment into opportunity," Leafly CEO Yoko Miyashita said. "The depth and breadth of Kimberly's legal experience working with consumer-facing businesses in highly regulated industries is the leadership needed to help us expand Leafly's reputation as the most trusted marketplace in cannabis."

Chalice Brands Promotes Meghan Miller As New COO

Cannabis company Chalice Brands Ltd. disclosed Thursday that it has promoted Meghan Miller to serve as its new chief operating officer.

Miller, who became chief cultivation and cannabis community officer in February, has oversight in every step of the seed-to-sale process with Chalice Brands' vertically integrated cultivation operation, which operates 16 retail locations in Oregon, under Chalice Farms, Homegrown Oregon, Cannabliss & Co. and Left Coast Connection.

She agreed to bridge the company's seasoned farmers and the business community at her new position.

"We are excited for Meghan's seamless transition into the role of COO, which will ensure we are well-positioned and prepared for Chalice's short- and long-term growth and expansion," Jeff Yapp, the company's CEO and president commented.

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash