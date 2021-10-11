Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: NUGS, PA Options For Wellness, Trulieve, Columbia Care

NUGS Announces New LA Dispensary Brand And Coming Cultivation Expansion

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTC:NUGS) recently announced the upcoming grand opening of the Company’s customer-facing cannabis dispensary brand, MDRN Tree.

The first Los Angeles location is expected to open sometime this fall.

Following the launch, the company intends to deploy another of its new licenses to establish an indoor cultivation facility with capacities to produce 2-3 lbs. of premium exotic cannabis flower per light per harvest.

The facility will have up to 1,200 grow lights and is anticipated to yield 5.75 harvests per year, bringing to a total production capacity of over 15,000 lbs. of cannabis flower yearly.

“After securing key licensing, we are wasting no time in deploying those assets to launch one of California’s top vertical cannabis models,” Simon Yu, CEO of NUGS commented. “MDRN Tree will be our factory retail store – our direct interface with our end-market community – where we plan on showcasing the cannabis flower produced at our NUGS Farm North cultivation site."

PA Options for Wellness Opens Vytal Options Store In Fogelsville, Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania-based medical cannabis research company PA Options for Wellness Inc. held a grand opening event on Saturday, October 9, for its fourth dispensary, Vytal Options.

Located at 7720 Main Street Unit 3 in Fogelsville, the new shop will offer a diverse inventory for registered patients, including flower, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, topicals, edibles, and ancillary devices and accessories.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Fogelsville community where, just as in our other locations, we are focused on patient outcomes and have hired a highly experienced team who are dedicated to improving lives by providing safe access to medical marijuana,” said Thomas A. Trite, CEO and founder of PA Options for Wellness.

The new retail location will create 15-20 full-time jobs for area residents.

Trulieve Cannabis Reopens Two Former Harvest HOC Florida Dispensaries

Over the past week, cannabis retailer Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) reopened two dispensaries in Florida that were formerly branded as Harvest House of Cannabis.

The store in North Port at 7050 Sumter Crossing Drive, Suite 7050, is the company’s 92nd location in the Sunshine State.

The shop at Kissimmee, at 4967 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, is Trulieve’s 93 store in the state.

All patients were eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the North Port location on opening day in both stores.

Trulieve and Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE:HARV) (OTCQX:HRVSF) have wrapped up their previously announced billion-dollar merger earlier this month after months of negotiations.

The Tallahassee-based said it would continue to reopen locations in Florida throughout the month of October.

Columbia Care Opens First Cannabist Store In Missouri

Cannabis company Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) (FSE:3LP) announced Thursday that it has kicked off sales at the first Cannabist dispensary in Missouri.

Located at 2060 Village Lane in Hermann, the new store is the ninth Cannabist location and the 75th active Columbia Care dispensary in the U.S.

The new retail location features seven points of sale and a drive-through service window.

Based in New York, the company also intends to launch a manufacturing facility in nearby Columbia, which will produce vapes, edibles, tinctures, tablets, and pre-rolls.

“We are proud to bring the Cannabist experience to medical patients in Missouri,” Jesse Channon, the company’s chief growth officer, disclosed. “We are seeing accelerating growth and a clear appetite for high-quality products and services among an increasing number of patients in Missouri’s young medical market.”

Photo: Courtesy of Thought Catalog on Unsplash