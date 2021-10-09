USDA Will Invest $20 Million In Research On Sustainable Hemp Agriculture

Tom Vilsack, US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary, announced that the agency would invest more than $146 million in sustainable agricultural research projects, of which $20 million will be earmarked for hemp projects.

The investment, made under the National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s (NIFA) Sustainable Agricultural Systems program, will address labor challenges and climate change impacts in agriculture.

“USDA is tackling urgent challenges facing American agriculture and communities across our nation. Critical issues like food insecurity, drought resilience, and market disruption require investments," Vilsack said. "This is the time for agriculture, forestry, and rural communities to act.”

“Investments like these awarded today will result in long-term improvements in agricultural practices that will benefit consumers, farmers, and the environment,” added NIFA director Dr. Carrie Castille.

Sustainable Hemp Projects

Some of the projects funded under AFRI will explore the different uses of hemp and how to sustainably introduce hemp into western U.S. rural and tribal lands.

Central State University, based in Wilberforce, Ohio, received $10 million for a project that pursues the approval of hemp grain as a sustainable feed ingredient to produce high-value, nutrient-dense fish, expand domestic markets for hemp and create a more diverse workforce in agriculture.

Oregon State University’s (OSU )Global Hemp Innovation Center received a $10 million grant for a project that seeks to define economic opportunities for hemp farmers in the Western U.S.

The OSU project aims to provide farmers, financial institutions and policymakers with

science-based information to evaluate technical, economic, environmental and the social dynamics of incorporating hemp-based industries into the four-state regional economy across Washington, Oregon, Nevada, and California.