fbpx

QQQ
-1.81
364.78
-0.5%
BTC/USD
+ 899.18
54850.61
+ 1.67%
DIA
-0.10
347.73
-0.03%
SPY
-0.83
439.49
-0.19%
TLT
-1.00
143.88
-0.7%
GLD
+ 0.11
164.05
+ 0.07%

Marijuana Stock Movers For October 8, 2021

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
October 9, 2021 12:31 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Marijuana Stock Movers For October 8, 2021

GAINERS:

LOSERS:

  • Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed down 7.94% at $1.97 with an estimated market cap of $250.2M.
  • CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed down 7.69% at $0.6 with an estimated market cap of $37.7M.
  • BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed down 7.31% at $0.26 with an estimated market cap of $112.0M.
  • CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) shares closed down 6.25% at $0.23 with an estimated market cap of $24.5M.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 4.81% at $10.49 with an estimated market cap of $4.8B.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed down 4.63% at $1.03 with an estimated market cap of $129.0M.
  • 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) shares closed down 4.26% at $2.92 with an estimated market cap of $475.2M.
  • Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed down 3.88% at $12.87 with an estimated market cap of $135.3M.
  • cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed down 3.24% at $1.77 with an estimated market cap of $103.4M.
  • Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed down 3.22% at $0.19 with an estimated market cap of $77.3M.
  • Body and Mind (OTC:BMMJ) shares closed down 3.09% at $0.4 with an estimated market cap of $43.2M.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed down 3.04% at $2.23 with an estimated market cap of $168.9M.
  • C21 Investments (OTC:CXXIF) shares closed down 2.88% at $0.64 with an estimated market cap of $76.1M.
  • Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed down 2.85% at $0.14 with an estimated market cap of $74.0M.
  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed down 2.77% at $23.54 with an estimated market cap of $1.4B.
  • Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed down 2.77% at $8.17 with an estimated market cap of $2.2B.
  • Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) shares closed down 2.66% at $25.27 with an estimated market cap of $5.6B.
  • General Cannabis (OTC:CANN) shares closed down 2.44% at $0.4 with an estimated market cap of $24.9M.
  • Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CNBX) shares closed down 2.37% at $0.15 with an estimated market cap of $21.5M.
  • Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares closed down 2.3% at $7.21 with an estimated market cap of $1.4B.
  • Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed down 2.15% at $13.22 with an estimated market cap of $5.2B.

Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real-time following this link.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Top Cannabis Movers For October 5, 2021

Top Cannabis Movers For October 5, 2021

GAINERS: Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed up 21.96% at $0.22 with an estimated market cap of $88.1M. read more
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For September 2, 2021

Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For September 2, 2021

GAINERS: Australis Capital (OTC:AUSAF) shares closed up 32.47% at $0.25 with an estimated market cap of $60.4M. read more
Bullish Tuesday For Marijuana Stocks - Sundial, Aurora, Tilray & Cronos Among Top Gainers

Bullish Tuesday For Marijuana Stocks - Sundial, Aurora, Tilray & Cronos Among Top Gainers

GAINERS: Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 25.36% at $0.26 with an estimated market cap of $66,497,992. read more
Urban-gro, The Flowr, Hexo & KushCo Among Top Cannabis Movers For August 4, 2021

Urban-gro, The Flowr, Hexo & KushCo Among Top Cannabis Movers For August 4, 2021

GAINERS: Indiva (OTC: NDVAF) shares closed up 13.27% at $0.30 read more