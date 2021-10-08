NBA Legends Allen Iverson, Al Harrington Release On Their New Cannabis Strain, Merch: 'We're Going To Change The Game'

NBA superstars Allen Iverson and Al Harrington have partnered up to launch a line of cannabis products and merchandise via Harrington’s company, Viola Brands.

The first cannabis product in the in the Iverson Collection, dropping on Saturday, is an Indica-dominant flower dubbed ’96. The name references the year Iverson, “The Answer,” was drafted for the NBA.

The strain is a result of a cross between Secret Kush Mints and Grape Stomper.

This complex flavor profile combines a robust grape candy-like aroma coupled with notes of pine and mint. As Harrington explains, ‘96 is coated in crystal trichomes and displays a variety of color pulling from Secret Kush Mints’ vivid greens and Grape Stomper’s signature purples.

“I’ve had a lot of people approach me with business opportunities, but this one with Al was different,” said Iverson. “After seeing how devoted he is to this business, and him educating me on how beneficial the plant is, it just felt right. I’m excited to be a part of it. Together, we’re going to change the game.”

The Iverson Collection also features non-cannabis products. The initial merch lineup includes t-shirts, hoodies, grinders, lighters, basketballs and more.

Iverson and Harrington are also partnering on the latter’s CBD brand rePlay, and said they will announce other joint under the Harrington Wellness umbrella in coming months.

“In the same way Allen impacted the culture, we’re going to continue to impact the cannabis industry,” said Viola CEO, Al Harrington. “We’re going to keep pushing boundaries. I’m honored to have Allen on board. We want to continue to inspire others and encourage people of color to participate in the cannabis space.”

Iverson and Harrington visit Viola's facility

According to the duo, the partnership came to be after Iverson visited Viola's 18,000 sq ft Detroit grow operation back in March.

“Upon seeing the full-scale operation, the true dedication to the plant, along with Viola’s unwavering commitment to increasing minority participation and ownership in the cannabis industry (currently at only 4%), Allen was sure this partnership was meant to be,” explained Harrington.

The ’96 strain launched in California this weekend, hitting Elevate Los Angeles on October 2nd, and Jade Room Santa Ana & Torrence on October 3rd.

This article was originally published on Forbes and appears here with permission.

Lead photo: Brandon Jennings shows off Iverson and Harrington's new cannabis and merch.