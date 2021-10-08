fbpx

Chalice Brands: Promotes Meghan Miller To COO And Celebrates National Farmer's Day

byJelena Martinovic
October 8, 2021 12:48 pm
Cannabis company Chalice Brands Ltd. has promoted Meghan Miller to serve as its new chief operating officer.

Miller has oversight in every step of the seed-to-sale process with Chalice Brands’ vertically integrated cultivation operation, which operates 16 retail locations in Oregon, under Chalice Farms, Homegrown Oregon, Cannabliss & Co., and Left Coast Connection.

At her new position, Miller will act as a bridge between the company’s seasoned farmers and business community.

Miller became chief cultivation and cannabis community officer in February.

“We are excited for Meghan’s seamless transition into the role of COO, which will ensure we are well-positioned and prepared for Chalice’s short- and long-term growth and expansion,” Jeff Yapp, the company’s CEO and president said Thursday.

Prior to her work with Chalice Brands beginning in 2019, Miller sharpened her cannabis skills by serving in several positions within the space, including being a DEM certified educator and founder of Benevolent Roots Consulting.

Miller says she is honored to serve “the thriving cannabis community.”

“My passion has always been and will continue to be to drive profit while keeping the plant, planet, and people at the forefront of our company,” Miller said. “We understand the value of conscious collaboration between our company and the small farmers and businesses that have dedicated their lives to bringing amazing products to the market.”

Chalice Brands Celebrates Cannabis Farmers On National Farmer’s Day

Separately, the company announced that it is celebrating Oregon's cannabis farmers on National Farmer’s Day, Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Chalice Brands’ cultivation operation Bald Peak features a climate-controlled greenhouse, located on Bald Peak, the highest point of the Chehalem Mountain range.

Bald Peak is operated by industry veteran Derek Rayhorn, the company’s director of cultivation.

Chalice Brands also carries flower from local grows, including Rogue River Family Farms, which produces sun-grown cannabis, 54 Green Acres, which raises bees and produces cannabis, as well as Oregon Roots, a local indoor and outdoor grow.

Photo: Courtesy of Michael Fischer from Pexels

 

