Eaze's Exec Jennifer Lujan Joins Board of National Hispanic Cannabis Council

Cannabis delivery service Eaze announced Thursday that its senior director of social impact Jennifer Lujan has joined the National Hispanic Cannabis Council board.

Created to address the underrepresentation of Hispanic and Latinx culture in cannabis, the National Hispanic Cannabis Council (NHCC) is dedicated to raising awareness about cannabis' health and wellness benefits and break down long-held cultural taboos that often persist in Hispanic and Latinx communities.

Known as a nationally recognized advocate and organizer for racial diversity in the cannabis industry, Lujan is responsible for Eaze's award-winning social impact efforts, including the Momentum business accelerator for underrepresented founders.

With NHCC also helping entrepreneurs by providing job training, access to employment boards and mentorship, Lujan's move will strengthen Eaze's ability to support the Hispanic and Latinx cannabis community nationally.

"We are proud to welcome Jennifer to the NHCC Board of Directors," Brian Vicente, board president and founding partner of Vicente Sederberg LLP disclosed. "We look forward to collaborating with Jennifer and Eaze to advance our shared goals of empowering and informing the Hispanic community around cannabis-related issues and fostering greater Hispanic representation in the cannabis industry."

Lujan, a Hispanic American hailing from El Paso, said she is honored to join the NHCC's board.

"I'm so proud of my heritage and want to help educate my community about the incredible good that cannabis can do for health, job creation, and personal wellbeing," Lujan commented.

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Eaze wrapped up a new menu spotlighting Hispanic and Latinx-founded brands, which features:

Carolina Vazquez Mitchell, Dreamt & Luchador

Mike Moya, Dulzé

Q. Ladraa, El Blunto

Mike Davila and Derrick Hemming, KGB Reserve

Salvador Santana, Vaya

Alexi Chialtas, Wunder

The company recently launched Eaze Compassion, a statewide program to restore medical cannabis access to patients who have been left behind by California's cannabis laws and high prices.

