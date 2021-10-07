fbpx

Bullish Sentiment For Marijuana Stocks: Tilray, GrowGeneration & Canopy Growth Among Top Cannabis Movers For October 7, 2021

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
October 7, 2021 5:10 pm
GAINERS:

  • Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed up 21.59% at $2.14 with an estimated market cap of $271.7M.
  • CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed up 15.86% at $0.65 with an estimated market cap of $40.9M.
  • Icanic Brands (OTC:ICNAF) shares closed up 9.15% at $0.31 with an estimated market cap of $71.4M.
  • Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed up 7.32% at $0.34 with an estimated market cap of $113.4M.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed up 6.93% at $1.08 with an estimated market cap of $135.2M.
  • ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed up 5.02% at $6.38 with an estimated market cap of $444.6M.
  • Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed up 4.27% at $0.14 with an estimated market cap of $76.2M.
  • GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) shares closed up 3.85% at $8.36 with an estimated market cap of $861.5M.
  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed up 3.46% at $24.21 with an estimated market cap of $1.4B.
  • 4Front Ventures (OTC:FFNTF) shares closed up 2.97% at $1.04 with an estimated market cap of $616.3M.
  • Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares closed up 2.91% at $14.15 with an estimated market cap of $708.8M.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) shares closed up 2.56% at $236.86 with an estimated market cap of $5.7B.
  • Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed up 2.5% at $13.51 with an estimated market cap of $5.3B.
  • HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares closed up 2.33% at $1.76 with an estimated market cap of $486.8M.
  • Alcanna (OTC:LQSIF) shares closed up 2.31% at $6.45 with an estimated market cap of $234.3M.
  • Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares closed up 2.22% at $0.92 with an estimated market cap of $162.2M.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed up 2.13% at $0.65 with an estimated market cap of $1.3B.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed up 2.13% at $11.02 with an estimated market cap of $5.1B.
  • Body and Mind (OTC:BMMJ) shares closed up 2.07% at $0.41 with an estimated market cap of $44.5M.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) shares closed up 2.01% at $5.58 with an estimated market cap of $2.1B.

LOSERS:

