Bullish Sentiment For Marijuana Stocks: Tilray, GrowGeneration & Canopy Growth Among Top Cannabis Movers For October 7, 2021
GAINERS:
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed up 21.59% at $2.14 with an estimated market cap of $271.7M.
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed up 15.86% at $0.65 with an estimated market cap of $40.9M.
- Icanic Brands (OTC:ICNAF) shares closed up 9.15% at $0.31 with an estimated market cap of $71.4M.
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed up 7.32% at $0.34 with an estimated market cap of $113.4M.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed up 6.93% at $1.08 with an estimated market cap of $135.2M.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed up 5.02% at $6.38 with an estimated market cap of $444.6M.
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed up 4.27% at $0.14 with an estimated market cap of $76.2M.
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) shares closed up 3.85% at $8.36 with an estimated market cap of $861.5M.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed up 3.46% at $24.21 with an estimated market cap of $1.4B.
- 4Front Ventures (OTC:FFNTF) shares closed up 2.97% at $1.04 with an estimated market cap of $616.3M.
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares closed up 2.91% at $14.15 with an estimated market cap of $708.8M.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) shares closed up 2.56% at $236.86 with an estimated market cap of $5.7B.
- Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed up 2.5% at $13.51 with an estimated market cap of $5.3B.
- HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares closed up 2.33% at $1.76 with an estimated market cap of $486.8M.
- Alcanna (OTC:LQSIF) shares closed up 2.31% at $6.45 with an estimated market cap of $234.3M.
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares closed up 2.22% at $0.92 with an estimated market cap of $162.2M.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed up 2.13% at $0.65 with an estimated market cap of $1.3B.
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed up 2.13% at $11.02 with an estimated market cap of $5.1B.
- Body and Mind (OTC:BMMJ) shares closed up 2.07% at $0.41 with an estimated market cap of $44.5M.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) shares closed up 2.01% at $5.58 with an estimated market cap of $2.1B.
LOSERS:
- cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed down 4.36% at $1.85 with an estimated market cap of $107.8M.
- Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed down 4.24% at $1.58 with an estimated market cap of $145.7M.
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC:NXGWF) shares closed down 4% at $0.34 with an estimated market cap of $64.3M.
- Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed down 3.73% at $0.2 with an estimated market cap of $79.8M.
- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CNBX) shares closed down 3.1% at $0.15 with an estimated market cap of $22.0M.
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga
