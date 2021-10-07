fbpx

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference: Be There Or Be Square — It's All Happening In New York

byMaureen Meehan
October 7, 2021 5:40 pm
The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, renowned as the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America, returns October 14-15 to New York's Marriott Marquis for another edition, recharged with an impressive list of speakers.

And, yes, there is still time to secure your spot at the conference. Virtual access will also be available.

As in the past, this exciting iteration of the famed Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will bring together industry insiders and investors from around the world who will give keynote speeches, participate in panel discussions, fireside chats, company presentations and more.

Come for the networking and stay for the surprise celebrity appearance. It's New York, after all!

Virtual Version: In addition to the live event in the Big Apple, the virtual version of the Cannabis Capital Conference is guaranteed to provide participants with all the benefits of an immersive and robust in-person conference from any remote location. After nearly two years of pandemic isolation, the Benzinga team and its counterparts among the CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis space have become supremely skilled in presenting their news and views virtually. Haven't we all?

At the Cannabis Capital Conference in New York, you'll meet these folks who are making waves in the booming cannabis industry:

  • Trulieve's Kim Rivers
  • Harborside's Matt Hawkins
  • Ascend Wellness' Dan Neville and Abner Kurtin
  • Verano Holdings' Aaron Miles
  • Sundial Growers' Zach George
  • Cowen's Vivien Azer
  • HousePlant's Michael "Mikey" Mohr
  • Viridian Capital Advisors' Scott Greiper
  • Akerna's Jessica Billingsley
  • Wana Brands' Nancy Whiteman
  • Urban Gro's Bradley Nattrass
  • Slang Worldwide's Chris Driessen
  • Advisorshares' Dan Ahrens

Check out the full lineup here.

Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick is enthusiastic about the brilliant lineup and the coming together of so many in the industry after such a long hiatus.

"I think what is truly valuable at this conference are the connections that are made. There has been over $250 million raised from companies meeting investors at our events," Raznick said.

"That's what I am excited about…companies finding investors, suppliers, customers, partners, accountants, lawyers, underwriters, heads of exchanges at our event. If you're in the cannabis space, you need to be here, as this event is the 'room where it happens.'"

Click here to register for the full in-person conference experience or for the virtual version of the not-to-be-missed Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference.

