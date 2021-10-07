This Is What Smart Money Is Betting On Tilray

Today, Benzinga‘s options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Tilray. The overall sentiment shows 36.84% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 63.16%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $1,641,850 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $892,091.

What’s The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $11.0 to $17.5 for Tilray in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tilray’s options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tilray’s smart money trades within a strike price range from $11.0 to $17.5 in the last 30 days.

Tilray Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TLRY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $12.00 $273.0K 29.5K 3.6K TLRY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $12.00 $230.0K 29.5K 2.0K TLRY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $12.00 $230.0K 29.5K 1.5K TLRY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $12.00 $230.0K 29.5K 500 TLRY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $12.00 $221.8K 29.5K 5.3K

Where Is Tilray Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 23,334,516, the price of TLRY is up 4.17% over the last 24 hours at $11.24.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Tilray:

Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Tilray, which currently sits at a price target of $18.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.