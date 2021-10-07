fbpx

QQQ
+ 4.71
354.96
+ 1.31%
BTC/USD
-1365.01
53949.99
-2.47%
DIA
+ 4.38
339.74
+ 1.27%
SPY
+ 5.30
429.60
+ 1.22%
TLT
-1.74
146.13
-1.21%
GLD
-0.76
165.79
-0.46%

Green Thumb Industries Reopens Newly Expanded Rise Mundelein Cannabis Dispensary

byJelena Martinovic
October 7, 2021 2:09 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Green Thumb Industries Reopens Newly Expanded Rise Mundelein Cannabis Dispensary

Cannabis consumer packaged goods company Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE:GTII) (OTCQX:GTBIF) and owner of Rise Dispensaries said Thursday that it will host a grand reopening for its newly expanded retail store, Rise Mundelein, on Saturday, October 16.

Mayor Steve Lentz will attend the event that includes a ribbon-cutting, food and beverages

and live music.

"Green Thumb and Rise Mundelein have been outstanding community partners since entering Mundelein in 2015," Lentz commented. "I look forward to celebrating the grand reopening of Rise and celebrating with our neighbors."

Ben Kovler, founder and CEO of the Chicago and Vancouver-based company, said that Rise Mundelein has been an "important part" of the company's story "since opening as Illinois' first medical dispensary in 2015."

GTI was one of the first companies to launch stores in the Prairie State, to serve adult-use consumers on January 1, 2020.

"Americans are overwhelmingly choosing cannabis for well-being, and we look forward to enhancing our patient and customer experience at Rise Mundelein for today and the future," Kovler added.

The expanded space is designed by acclaimed interior design firm Sasha Adler Design.

Guests and patients can now enjoy an open concept bar for individualized consultations, interactive product displays and pop-up shops, increased points of sale and additional educational spaces.

In addition, Rise Mundelein is the first store in Illinois to offer a roll-through car service for medical cannabis patients to pick-up orders.

Price Action

GTI's shares traded 0.92% higher at $26.30 per share at the time of writing, Thursday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Artem Beliaikin from Pexels

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Retail Sales Markets

Related Articles

Green Thumb Industries Joins Cann To Deliver The Fun Without The Extreme High...Or The Hangover

Green Thumb Industries Joins Cann To Deliver The Fun Without The Extreme High...Or The Hangover

In a recent article, Cann co-founder Jake Bullock spoke with New Cannabis Ventures (NCV) about how Cann’s products are formulated and how he sees the beverages category growing. read more
Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Harvest Health Expands In Florida Ahead Of Merger With Trulieve, GTI, Perfect Union Each Open Stores

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Harvest Health Expands In Florida Ahead Of Merger With Trulieve, GTI, Perfect Union Each Open Stores

Harvest Health & Recreation Opens 12th Store In Florida Ahead Of Merger With Trulieve Vertically integrated cannabis company Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE: HARV) (OTCQX: HRVSF) is opening a new medical dispensary in Florida. read more
Green Thumb To Open Cannabis Production Facility On Former Federal Prison Site in New York State

Green Thumb To Open Cannabis Production Facility On Former Federal Prison Site in New York State

One of the nation’s leading cannabis operators, Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX: GTBIF)(OTCQB: GTII), will be building a modern cannabis campus on the sit read more
GTI Buys GreenStar Herbals And Obtains The Maximum Number Of Retail Stores In Massachusetts

GTI Buys GreenStar Herbals And Obtains The Maximum Number Of Retail Stores In Massachusetts

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF) reported Wednesday that it has acquired GreenStar Herbals, Inc., which owns and operates two adult-use retail locations in Massachusetts. The acquisition includes a third retail location, set to open in 2021 nea read more