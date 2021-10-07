Green Thumb Industries Reopens Newly Expanded Rise Mundelein Cannabis Dispensary

Cannabis consumer packaged goods company Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE:GTII) (OTCQX:GTBIF) and owner of Rise Dispensaries said Thursday that it will host a grand reopening for its newly expanded retail store, Rise Mundelein, on Saturday, October 16.

Mayor Steve Lentz will attend the event that includes a ribbon-cutting, food and beverages

and live music.

"Green Thumb and Rise Mundelein have been outstanding community partners since entering Mundelein in 2015," Lentz commented. "I look forward to celebrating the grand reopening of Rise and celebrating with our neighbors."

Ben Kovler, founder and CEO of the Chicago and Vancouver-based company, said that Rise Mundelein has been an "important part" of the company's story "since opening as Illinois' first medical dispensary in 2015."

GTI was one of the first companies to launch stores in the Prairie State, to serve adult-use consumers on January 1, 2020.

"Americans are overwhelmingly choosing cannabis for well-being, and we look forward to enhancing our patient and customer experience at Rise Mundelein for today and the future," Kovler added.

The expanded space is designed by acclaimed interior design firm Sasha Adler Design.

Guests and patients can now enjoy an open concept bar for individualized consultations, interactive product displays and pop-up shops, increased points of sale and additional educational spaces.

In addition, Rise Mundelein is the first store in Illinois to offer a roll-through car service for medical cannabis patients to pick-up orders.

Price Action

GTI's shares traded 0.92% higher at $26.30 per share at the time of writing, Thursday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Artem Beliaikin from Pexels