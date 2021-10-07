Khiron Life Sciences' Study: 80% Positively Respond To Cannabinoid Treatment For Chronic Pain And Other Conditions

A vertically integrated cannabis company Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN) (OTCQX:KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC) announced Wednesday results from its first research study including 1,453 patients from Khiron-owned Zerenia Clinics. The results were officially presented at the 29th International Pain Conference in Barranquilla, Colombia, organized by ACED, the Colombian chapter of the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP).

The Study Details

The study was entitled “Prescription patterns and clinical outcomes in a cohort of patients receiving progressive therapy with cannabinoids for medical use in Colombia.”

The aim of the study was to identify patient-reported outcome measures and experience measures of general efficacy and side effects of oral cannabinoids for the treatment of various health conditions over a twelve-month period.

The research protocol was reviewed and approved by the Scientific Institutional Committee and the Research Ethical Committee of the Universidad del Bosque, in Colombia, one of the leading institutions on medical research in the region.

Patients in the study were mainly diagnosed with chronic, non-cancer pain, (77%), followed by nausea and vomiting (8%), insomnia (6%), anxiety (5%), spasticity and depression, among other conditions. 73% of the patients were female.

Study results show a patient-reported positive clinic response in more than 80% of participants with only minor side-effects associated to the treatment.

"Scientific research and data are key to convincing doctors and policy makers all over the world about the benefits of medical cannabis to treat conditions that are prevalent in every society and market we are targeting,” Alvaro Torres, CEO and director of Khiron stated. “After one year of compiling information and having gone through a very detailed approval process, we are very proud to share the results from this first-of-its-kind clinical study in Latin America with such a significant patient base. This is just the beginning of our ongoing research program. We are looking forward to sharing the outcomes of this first cohort study with the international medical audience through peer-reviewed, specialized publications so doctors all over the world can continue to drive prescription growth safely and responsibly.”

Price Action

Khiron’s shares were trading 4.02% lower at 21 cents per share at the time of writing Thursday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Joel Muniz on Unsplash