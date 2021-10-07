Beatles Legend Paul McCartney's Advice On Growing Hemp: 'Keep It Where People Can't See It' Or The Kids Will Steal It!

Sir Paul McCartney delighted us once again when he revealed on the River Cafe Table 4 podcast that he's growing hemp on his farm, though he confessed that he has to keep his crops hidden from local teenagers eager to steal them.

McCartney said he was growing various crops, such as spelt wheat, rye and peas in addition to hemp, at his estate in Peasmarsh near Rye, wrote the Daily Mail.

"We're actually just getting into growing hemp, the funny thing with government regulations is you've got to keep it where people can't see it because you get all the kids coming in and robbing it," McCartney said.

The former Beatle stressed that he is not using any pesticides and fertilizers and, in fact, had gone totally organic over two decades ago.

"When I first bought the farm, there were some fields where my farm guys would say, 'There's no worms in these fields. There's no life,'" McCartney recalled.

He also grows hops and makes his own organic ale dubbed Old Stinkhorn, which was named after the stinkhorn fungi that grow across his property.

'We do make our own ale. Through the years, I'd hear like a neighbour would be selling some land that was next door to ours so I went to one and said, 'I hear you're selling a hop garden…' Long story short, I got it, and then I thought, 'I've got to start doing hops,' that's because the region we're in out in Sussex was a very big hop growing area," McCartney said on the podcast.

With Old Stinkhorn being in short supply, McCartney gives the limited-run beer to friends.

"I just send it to friends," he said. "We don't produce that many, it's more a personal thing."

Photo: Courtesy of Fedor on Unsplash