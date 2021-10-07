fbpx

QQQ
+ 5.13
354.55
+ 1.42%
BTC/USD
-754.29
54560.71
-1.36%
DIA
+ 4.93
339.19
+ 1.43%
SPY
+ 6.01
428.89
+ 1.38%
TLT
-1.13
145.52
-0.78%
GLD
-0.25
165.28
-0.15%

Chalice Brands Pre-Announces Q3 Results With Record Revenue Of $8M

byNina Zdinjak
October 7, 2021 9:22 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Chalice Brands Pre-Announces Q3 Results With Record Revenue Of $8M

Chalice Brands Ltd. (CSE:CHAL) (OTCQB:CHALF) pre-announced its financial and operating results Wednesday for the third quarter of 2021, revealing record quarterly revenues of $8.0 million, up by 31% year-over-year.

Q3 Preliminary Unaudited Financial Highlights

  • The record quarterly revenues of $8.0 million reflect a full quarter of revenues from the company’s Homegrown Oregon stores but only $0.1 million of revenues related to Cannabliss.
  • Estimated gross profit margin for the second quarter 2021 of $3.7M or 46% gross margin compared to $2.1M or 34% in 2020. Gross margin improvements are due to continued growth in sales of vertical products manufactured by Chalice and increased third-party processing revenues.

“I am proud of our team's performance as we continue our year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter,” Jeff Yapp, CEO and president said in a statement. “By maintaining our focus on profitable operations and the accretive acquisition of Homegrown Oregon, the Company has immediately impacted the vertical contribution within the new stores ahead of schedule. The Chalice team is energized by our strategic mission to capitalize on untapped opportunities in Oregon and other states with significant room for consolidation, synergies, and vertical leverage.”

The company will provide its full third-quarter financial report at the next earnings call, to be announced at a later date.

More recent news from Chalice:

The Week In Cannabis: FDA, CDC, Delta-8 THC, WADA, Canopy, Sundial, Canada, LatAm And More

Acreage Holdings Exits Oregon, Divests Retail Chain Cannabliss & Co

Chalice Brands Reports Record Quarterly Revenue Of $6.9M, Up By 26% YoY

Price Action

Chalice’s shares closed Wednesday’s market session 4.26% higher at 64 cents per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Tim Foster on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Earnings News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Chalice Brands Reports Record Quarterly Revenue Of $6.9M, Up By 26% YoY

Chalice Brands Reports Record Quarterly Revenue Of $6.9M, Up By 26% YoY

Chalice Brands Ltd. (CSE: CHAL) (OTCQB: CHALF) announced its financial and operating results Thursday for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, revealing record quarterly revenues from continuing operations of $6.9 million, up by 26% from $5.5 million in the same quarter of 2020. read more
Cannabis Earnings: Chalice Brands Pre-Announces Unaudited Q2 Record Revenue Of $6.8M

Cannabis Earnings: Chalice Brands Pre-Announces Unaudited Q2 Record Revenue Of $6.8M

The consumer-focused cannabis company Chalice Brands Ltd., formerly Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE: CHAL) (OTCQB: CHALF) pre-announced Tuesday its unaudited second-quarter earnings with a record quarterly revenue from continuing operations of $6.8 million. read more
The Week In Cannabis: FDA, CDC, Delta-8 THC, WADA, Canopy, Sundial, Canada, LatAm And More

The Week In Cannabis: FDA, CDC, Delta-8 THC, WADA, Canopy, Sundial, Canada, LatAm And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of September 13, 2021. Contents read more
Acreage Holdings Exits Oregon, Divests Retail Chain Cannabliss & Co

Acreage Holdings Exits Oregon, Divests Retail Chain Cannabliss & Co

Cannabis company Acreage Holdings, Inc. (CSE: ACRG) (OTCQX: ACRDF) has sold its Oregon-based retail dispensaries branded as Cannabliss & Co to Chalice Brands Ltd. (CSE: CHAL) (OTCQB: CHALF). read more