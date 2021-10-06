fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.72
355.67
+ 0.48%
BTC/USD
+ 3458.01
54930.00
+ 6.72%
DIA
+ 0.20
342.93
+ 0.06%
SPY
+ 0.68
432.42
+ 0.16%
TLT
+ 0.47
143.11
+ 0.33%
GLD
+ 0.25
164.34
+ 0.15%

Peru: Agreement Will Provide Medical Cannabis At No Cost To Low-Income Patients

byEl Planteo
October 6, 2021 1:49 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Peru: Agreement Will Provide Medical Cannabis At No Cost To Low-Income Patients

By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo.

In Peru, the medical center Cannahope and QF Farmacia Magistral signed an agreement to facilitate access to medical cannabis for low-income patients.

According to Peru's Center for Cannabis Studies, medical marijuana could help up to 7 million people in the country.

Improving the quality of life of Peruvian people with medical marijuana

However, the acquisition of medical marijuana oil in Peru is severely limited by the limited supply and high cost.

That is why Cannahope and QF Farmacia Magistral decided to offer 10 free consultations per month for low-income patients.

In addition, cannabis oil will be provided free of charge, allowing them to save around 300 soles per month or 3,500 soles per year.

In dialogue with Perú 21, Max Alzamora, a specialist in endocannabinoid medicine and co-founder of Cannahope, explained: "The UN and various studies have recognized that the medicinal properties of cannabis can reduce chronic pain in patients who use it by up to 50%. The more than 1,200 patients we have treated at Cannahope have proven it".

At the same time, the specialist indicated that 70% of the patients who attended the medical center were able to alleviate one or more of the symptoms that afflicted them.

Wilson Ccarhuaypiña, the pharmacy's project manager, said: "We are proud to be able to improve the quality of life of dozens of patients who need cannabis and cannot afford it. For each of them, as well as for all our customers, we will offer personalized pharmaceutical attention and high-quality medicines so that they can feel relieved.”

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News General

Related Articles

Marijuana Seizures At The Michigan-Canada Border Are Booming

Marijuana Seizures At The Michigan-Canada Border Are Booming

Canadian smugglers are using sophisticated techniques such as small submarines to get marijuana into the U.S., where a patchwork of laws ranging from full legalization to total prohibition creates economic opportunities, reported MLive.com. read more
Uneven Medical Cannabis Regulatory Landscape Across Europe and EU Reveals Gaps in Access for Patients, Challenges for Cannabis Industry

Uneven Medical Cannabis Regulatory Landscape Across Europe and EU Reveals Gaps in Access for Patients, Challenges for Cannabis Industry

Image Provided By Unsplash read more
New York Holds First Cannabis Board Meeting: Short & Sweet, But It's A Start

New York Holds First Cannabis Board Meeting: Short & Sweet, But It's A Start

Six months after New York legalized marijuana for recreational use, the Empire State is finally getting down to the brass tacks of setting up the industry and laying down the rules for growing, processing and selling cannabis while ensuring that the social equity provisions enshrined in the law are meticulously put into effect. read more

'POLITICSVA Is 'Very Closely' Following Psychedelics Research For Veterans With PTSD, Official Tells Lawmakers' -Marijuana Moment Report

https://www.marijuanamoment.net/va-is-very-closely-following-psychedelics-research-for-veterans-with-ptsd-official-tells-lawmakers/ read more