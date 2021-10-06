Peru: Agreement Will Provide Medical Cannabis At No Cost To Low-Income Patients

By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo.

In Peru, the medical center Cannahope and QF Farmacia Magistral signed an agreement to facilitate access to medical cannabis for low-income patients.

According to Peru's Center for Cannabis Studies, medical marijuana could help up to 7 million people in the country.

Improving the quality of life of Peruvian people with medical marijuana

However, the acquisition of medical marijuana oil in Peru is severely limited by the limited supply and high cost.

That is why Cannahope and QF Farmacia Magistral decided to offer 10 free consultations per month for low-income patients.

In addition, cannabis oil will be provided free of charge, allowing them to save around 300 soles per month or 3,500 soles per year.

In dialogue with Perú 21, Max Alzamora, a specialist in endocannabinoid medicine and co-founder of Cannahope, explained: "The UN and various studies have recognized that the medicinal properties of cannabis can reduce chronic pain in patients who use it by up to 50%. The more than 1,200 patients we have treated at Cannahope have proven it".

At the same time, the specialist indicated that 70% of the patients who attended the medical center were able to alleviate one or more of the symptoms that afflicted them.

Wilson Ccarhuaypiña, the pharmacy's project manager, said: "We are proud to be able to improve the quality of life of dozens of patients who need cannabis and cannot afford it. For each of them, as well as for all our customers, we will offer personalized pharmaceutical attention and high-quality medicines so that they can feel relieved.”

