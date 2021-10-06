New Cannabis And Psychedelics Law Firm Launched By David Feldman

David Feldman, a prominent New York-based corporate and securities attorney, has formed a new law firm, Feldman Legal Advisors, PLLC.

Feldman, who has focused on cannabis and psychedelics since 2013, will direct the new firm’s efforts toward business and transactional matters in the industry. As CEO and co-founder of Skip Intro Advisors – a cannabis and psychedelics-focused consulting firm – Feldman believes the combination of legal and advisory services will offer a “one-stop-shop” for entrepreneurs, investment banks and investors in the space.

In addition to Feldman, the initial legal team will include Gretchen Temeles, Ph.D., an intellectual property attorney and scientist who will focus on patent and licensing issues in the cannabis and psychedelics space as well as associate Melissa Greenberg, an experienced attorney focused on cannabis and wellness. Greenberg is also a certified yoga instructor, who joins Feldman Advisors

from cannabis-focused law firm Hiller PC.

“Along with the growing success of our cannabis business consulting firm Skip Intro Advisors LLC, we are thrilled to announce the transition of our law practice to our new boutique firm, Feldman Legal Advisors PLLC,” Feldman said. “The firm will focus on corporate and transactional matters along with intellectual property in the cannabis, psychedelics and wellness industries. The law firm will integrate seamlessly with Skip Intro, allowing a true one-stop shop for our clients to help them negotiate their transactions or improve their branding, technology or real estate, then handle the legal work associated, all in one affiliated group.”

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

Photo: Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash