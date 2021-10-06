Michigan 'Canna Jam' Festival: Music, Comedy & Cannabis This Weekend In Ypsilanti Park

Michigan's Ypsilanti’s Riverside Park will host the fourth state-sanctioned cannabis consumption festival this weekend: The CannaJam Festival.

According to David Harns of the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency, “the law normally prohibits consumption in public spaces.” This weekend's event is the state’s fourth temporary cannabis event since the permit became available in November 2019.

Michigan state law on temporary marijuana events limits sales to people age 21 and over and states that sales and consumption of weed may not be visible from a public place or non-age restricted area and that all sales must be made by a licensed dispensary or microbusiness.

Though Canna Jam has not yet received final approval, reported mlive.com, people are gearing up for live music, sample food trucks and cannabis vendors such as OZ Cannabis, The Botanical Co., Sticky Ypsi, Pure Lapeer and Quality Roots.

A booth that will help people work out expungements for previous marijuana offenses will be on-site as well as sponsoring nonprofits and cannabis cultivators.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the John and Margaret Sinclaire Foundation and the Redemption Foundation, which supports helping people incarcerated for cannabis-related offenses.

Wendy Estey, Ypsilanti special events coordinator, said “attendees are welcome to bring their own marijuana, but festival-goers must be at least 21 years old, and no alcohol is allowed.”

Sounds like fun!