fbpx

QQQ
-1.75
359.13
-0.49%
BTC/USD
+ 3258.07
54730.06
+ 6.33%
DIA
-3.32
346.45
-0.97%
SPY
-3.72
436.82
-0.86%
TLT
+ 0.90
142.68
+ 0.63%
GLD
+ 0.17
164.42
+ 0.1%

Trulieve Completes $350M Private Placement To Repay Harvest Health's Debt

byNina Zdinjak
October 6, 2021 11:22 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Trulieve Completes $350M Private Placement To Repay Harvest Health's Debt

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) reported Wednesday it has completed its previously announced private placement of 8% senior secured notes due 2026 for aggregate gross proceeds of $350 million.

The notes, issued at 100% of face value, are senior secured obligations of the company and rank pari passu with the senior secured outstanding notes of the company maturing in 2024. The notes bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum, payable semi-annually in equal installments until the maturity date unless earlier redeemed or repurchased. The notes will mature on October 6, 2026.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. acted as sole agent and sole bookrunner for the offering.

 “Trulieve’s strength in the capital markets provides us access to capital for strategic growth plans. Closing on the $350 million debt issuance, which we believe to be the largest debt financing to date of any public multi-state operator, combined with our cash position and continued cash flow from operations, has us well-positioned for our future goals in terms of expansion in key markets,” Trulieve CEO, Kim Rivers stated. “At eight percent, this nondilutive financing carries exceptional terms and underscores Trulieve's industry-leading profitability and solid financial profile.”

The company plans to use the net proceeds of the offering to redeem certain outstanding indebtedness of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc following the completion of its acquisition of Harvest on October 1, 2021, and for capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes.

Price Action

Trulieve’s shares were trading 0.36% higher at $29.61 per share at the time of writing Wednesday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Offerings Markets

Related Articles

Billion Dollar Trulieve-Harvest Merger Closes, Combined Co. To Hit $1.2B In 2021 Revenue

Billion Dollar Trulieve-Harvest Merger Closes, Combined Co. To Hit $1.2B In 2021 Revenue

Trulieve Cannabis Corp (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) and Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. read more
Trulieve Borrows $350M To Repay Harvest Health's Debt, Expands Partnership With Bhang

Trulieve Borrows $350M To Repay Harvest Health's Debt, Expands Partnership With Bhang

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) announced Thursday it has obtained commitments for a private placement of 8% senior secured notes due 2026 for aggregate gross proceeds of $350.0 million. read more
Trulieve Launches New Line Of Cannabis Concentrates Using Hydrocarbon Extraction

Trulieve Launches New Line Of Cannabis Concentrates Using Hydrocarbon Extraction

Cannabis company Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) announced on Monday that it has launched a new line of concentrates made through hydrocarbon extraction. read more
Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: High Tide Launches Adult-Use Sales At Two Stores In Ontario, Trulieve, Seed & Smith, Ikänik Farms Each Open Stores

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: High Tide Launches Adult-Use Sales At Two Stores In Ontario, Trulieve, Seed & Smith, Ikänik Farms Each Open Stores

High Tide Begins Recreational Cannabis Sales In Two Ontario Dispensaries read more