High Tide Confirms Inclusion In Fourth Cannabis ETF Since Its NASDAQ Debut

Retail-focused cannabis company High Tide Inc. (TSXV:HITI) (NASDAQ:HITI) (FSE: 2LYA) reported Wednesday that its shares are now included in The Cannabis Growth ETF (NYSE:BUDX), as per the recently-disclosed listing of holdings available on its website.

"This is now the fourth cannabis ETF that has initiated a position in High Tide since we began trading on the Nasdaq just over four months ago,” Raj Grover, president and CO of High Tide stated. " Additionally, the number of equity research analysts covering High Tide has doubled from two to four over the same time period, with more likely on the way. All of this demonstrates that our growth strategy and the execution of our business plan are not going unnoticed, as we just surpassed 100 stores in Canada which are complemented by our unique online portfolio of businesses, including multiple e-commerce platforms in the ancillary cannabis space focused on the U.S. market"

Price Action

High Tide’s shares were trading 0.17% lower at $5.89 per share during Wednesday’s pre-market session.

Photo: Courtesy of High Tide