Top Cannabis Movers For October 5, 2021
GAINERS:
- Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed up 21.96% at $0.22 with an estimated market cap of $88.1M.
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed up 8.99% at $9.21 with an estimated market cap of $52.5M.
- Cipher Pharms Inc (OTC:CPHRF) shares closed up 7.95% at $1.9 with an estimated market cap of $50.3M.
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed up 7.94% at $0.28 with an estimated market cap of $120.9M.
- Indiva (OTC:NDVAF) shares closed up 7.3% at $0.35 with an estimated market cap of $47.6M.
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed up 6.95% at $13.38 with an estimated market cap of $140.7M.
- Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 5.2% at $0.26 with an estimated market cap of $66.8M.
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed up 4.83% at $2.2 with an estimated market cap of $68.0M.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed up 4.09% at $2.29 with an estimated market cap of $684.2M.
- HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares closed up 4.05% at $1.8 with an estimated market cap of $497.8M.
- Trulieve Cannabis (OTC:TCNNF) shares closed up 4.04% at $29.5 with an estimated market cap of $3.7B.
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares closed up 3.69% at $7.3 with an estimated market cap of $1.4B.
- Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed up 3.48% at $13.38 with an estimated market cap of $5.3B.
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed up 3.35% at $11.1 with an estimated market cap of $5.1B.
- Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed up 2.78% at $0.74 with an estimated market cap of $163.7M.
- TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF) shares closed up 2.74% at $6.93 with an estimated market cap of $1.3B.
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed up 2.5% at $0.14 with an estimated market cap of $75.9M.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed up 2.31% at $6.18 with an estimated market cap of $431.7M.
LOSERS:
- Mexco Energy (AMEX:MXC) shares closed down 27.52% at $12.21 with an estimated market cap of $25.7M.
- Australis Capital (OTC:AUSAF) shares closed down 7.3% at $0.16 with an estimated market cap of $38.4M.
- Leviathan Natural Prods (OTC:LVCNF) shares closed down 6.04% at $0.45 with an estimated market cap of $38.2M.
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares closed down 5.75% at $0.91 with an estimated market cap of $160.5M.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed down 4.63% at $1.03 with an estimated market cap of $129.0M.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares closed down 2.87% at $4.06 with an estimated market cap of $167.5M.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares closed down 2.76% at $58.23 with an estimated market cap of $3.6B.
- Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) shares closed down 2.76% at $8.09 with an estimated market cap of $44.8M.
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC:CBWTF) shares closed down 2.7% at $0.18 with an estimated market cap of $148.6M.
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares closed down 2.23% at $3.07 with an estimated market cap of $47.2M.
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed down 2.2% at $0.62 with an estimated market cap of $70.8M.
- CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) shares closed down 2.13% at $0.23 with an estimated market cap of $24.5M.
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga
