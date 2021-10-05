fbpx

Top Cannabis Movers For October 5, 2021

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
October 5, 2021 5:45 pm
Top Cannabis Movers For October 5, 2021

GAINERS:

  • Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed up 21.96% at $0.22 with an estimated market cap of $88.1M.
  • Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed up 8.99% at $9.21 with an estimated market cap of $52.5M.
  • Cipher Pharms Inc (OTC:CPHRF) shares closed up 7.95% at $1.9 with an estimated market cap of $50.3M.
  • BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed up 7.94% at $0.28 with an estimated market cap of $120.9M.
  • Indiva (OTC:NDVAF) shares closed up 7.3% at $0.35 with an estimated market cap of $47.6M.
  • Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed up 6.95% at $13.38 with an estimated market cap of $140.7M.
  • Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 5.2% at $0.26 with an estimated market cap of $66.8M.
  • Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed up 4.83% at $2.2 with an estimated market cap of $68.0M.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed up 4.09% at $2.29 with an estimated market cap of $684.2M.
  • HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares closed up 4.05% at $1.8 with an estimated market cap of $497.8M.
  • Trulieve Cannabis (OTC:TCNNF) shares closed up 4.04% at $29.5 with an estimated market cap of $3.7B.
  • Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares closed up 3.69% at $7.3 with an estimated market cap of $1.4B.
  • Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed up 3.48% at $13.38 with an estimated market cap of $5.3B.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed up 3.35% at $11.1 with an estimated market cap of $5.1B.
  • Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed up 2.78% at $0.74 with an estimated market cap of $163.7M.
  • TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF) shares closed up 2.74% at $6.93 with an estimated market cap of $1.3B.
  • Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed up 2.5% at $0.14 with an estimated market cap of $75.9M.
  • ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed up 2.31% at $6.18 with an estimated market cap of $431.7M.

LOSERS:

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga

