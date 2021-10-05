fbpx

QQQ
+ 6.67
345.95
+ 1.89%
BTC/USD
+ 990.37
50215.31
+ 2.01%
DIA
+ 4.49
335.52
+ 1.32%
SPY
+ 6.35
422.29
+ 1.48%
TLT
-0.98
145.96
-0.68%
GLD
-0.57
165.93
-0.34%

Cannabis Dispensaries On The Move: Fire & Flower Advances Circle K Co-Location Pilot Program

byNina Zdinjak
October 5, 2021 1:23 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cannabis Dispensaries On The Move: Fire & Flower Advances Circle K Co-Location Pilot Program

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSX:FAF) (OTCQX:FFLWF) announced Tuesday that it has advanced its strategic initiative with its operational partner, Alimentation Couche-Tard, the parent company of Circle K stores, to open new Fire & Flower cannabis dispensaries adjacent to existing Circle K stores in new markets across Canada.

Under the expansion of the program, new co-located retail stores will be opened over the next several months in the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The enhanced agreement also allows for the opportunity to further expand the program into additional high-value markets including Ontario and the United States. 

The initial Circle K co-located store pilot program was launched in July 2020 with Alimentation Couche-Tard. The first two dispensaries, located in Calgary and Grand Prairie, Alberta utilized ACT's existing lease footprint to build a co-located, small-scale Fire & Flower retail operation that delivers strong economies of scale for both companies due to the opportunity to incorporate Fire & Flower's Hifyre technology and analytics platform.

"Alimentation Couche-Tard has been an invaluable partner to Fire & Flower as we built out Canada's largest retail network of legal cannabis products and services over the past two years,” Trevor Fencott, CEO of Fire & Flower stated.  Our success in Canada, and now as we enter into the U.S., is directly attributable to the powerful consumer data and analytics technology that we have successfully employed in each of our stores through our Hifyre™ technology platform.”

"As we continue to advance our relationship with Couche-Tard, we are driving a new level of service to our extensive operational footprint in Canada and beyond,” Fencott continued. “We are able to leverage the power of Hifyre to allow these small co-located stores to run efficiently. The advanced analytics we provide allows stores to operate and manage inventory at maximum efficiency."

Price Action

Fire & Flower’s shares were trading 1.60% higher at 64 cents per share at the time of writing late Tuesday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Avery Meeker on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Fire & Flower Ramps Up Online Presence With Pot Guide & Wikileaf Acquisitions, Virtual Cannabis Dispensaries Coming Soon

Fire & Flower Ramps Up Online Presence With Pot Guide & Wikileaf Acquisitions, Virtual Cannabis Dispensaries Coming Soon

The tech-focused cannabis retailer Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWF) announced Wednesday that its wholly-owned subsidiary Hifyre Inc. has wrapped up two acquisitions as part of its expanded digital strategy to develop virtual online dispensaries. read more
Fire & Flower Reports 51% Increase In Q2 2021 Revenue, Fifth Consecutive Quarter Of Positive Adjusted EBITDA

Fire & Flower Reports 51% Increase In Q2 2021 Revenue, Fifth Consecutive Quarter Of Positive Adjusted EBITDA

Cannabis company Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWF) reported on Tuesday its financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2021, revealing a  51% year-over-year increase in revenue to CA$43.3 million ($34.2 million). read more
The Valens Company And Marijuana Retailer Fire & Flower Enter White Label Partnership

The Valens Company And Marijuana Retailer Fire & Flower Enter White Label Partnership

The Valens Company Inc. (TSX: VLNS) (OTCQX: VLNCF) confirmed Thursday a white label partnership with a cannabis retailer Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWF). read more
Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos & Richard Branson: Which Market Leaders Will Make Up The Cannabis Industry Space Race?

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos & Richard Branson: Which Market Leaders Will Make Up The Cannabis Industry Space Race?

As billionaires like Elon Musk, read more