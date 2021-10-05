Hockey Goaltender David Ayres Joins CaniBrands As a Brand Ambassador

CaniBrands Inc., a sports wellness and CBD company confirmed Tuesday that it has entered into a partnership with goaltender David Ayres. The famous hockey player is the newest ambassador in the growing CBD brand that recently announced its Cani-Wellness line of non-CBD oral sprays supplements to provide more natural alternatives to consumers throughout North America.

In 2020, Ayres hit the ice for the Carolina Hurricanes as an emergency backup goaltender, becoming the oldest hockey player to win in his debut at the age of 42. Ayres suited up and was ready to help the team enjoy victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, signing an amateur one-time game contract with the NHL for $500 to mask up and relieve an injured goaltender.

Health challenges have been a part of Ayres' long career. Undergoing a kidney transplant in 2004, he successfully recovered and for years was a fill-in goaltender during practices for the Toronto Maples Leafs.

"I personally watched Dave's, 'against-all-odds,' game-winning performance against the Maple Leafs and I knew then that he'd be the perfect ambassador for CaniBrands," Chris Lord, CEO of CaniBrands said. "From day one, CaniBrands' mission has been about enabling consumers to feel their best any time, anywhere, when they need it most. We all have those moments in life when we're called to do something exceptional and our products are all about helping people to be prepared to perform at the highest level. “

CaniBrands is regularly consumed by NHL players and professional athletes in a variety of sports to help them recover faster and achieve high performance.

"I never thought I'd try a CBD product until I found out my wife was using them for anxiety and sleep," Ayres said. "I started using Cani-Mend topical creams on my knees and joints and it's been a lifesaver. After cannabis was legalized, I think athletes are re-examining CBD and people who may have stayed away from CBD are thinking, 'I don't want to miss out on this.' CaniBrands products, in particular, are used widely in professional hockey and I'm proud to be a CaniBrands ambassador and advocate."

Photo: Courtesy of CaniBrands