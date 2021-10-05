fbpx

QQQ
+ 5.95
346.67
+ 1.69%
BTC/USD
+ 749.46
49974.40
+ 1.52%
DIA
+ 4.67
335.34
+ 1.37%
SPY
+ 6.43
422.21
+ 1.5%
TLT
-1.39
146.37
-0.96%
GLD
-1.27
166.63
-0.77%

Marijuana Legalization Has Been Good To Illinois: Sales Reach Nearly $1B This Year

byNina Zdinjak
October 5, 2021 11:14 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Marijuana Legalization Has Been Good To Illinois: Sales Reach Nearly $1B This Year

According to the new data from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, Illinois adult-use marijuana sales have hit $997 million so far in 2021increasing by more than 131% from the corresponding period of 2020.

While September adult-use cannabis sales in the state declined 0.2% from August reaching $121.7 million, the figures actually show an improvement of 80% from the same month in the previous year. In total, consumers bought 2.71 million adult-use cannabis products in September alone.

This is the seventh consecutive month that recreational cannabis sales surpass $100 million in the state.

While most of the sales were made by state residents, sales to non-residents continue to grow. In September alone, in-state residents accounted for $81.69 million in sales, while out-of-state residents stocked up on $40.03 million in cannabis products. This compares to $49.8 million the in-state residents accounted for in September of 2020 and $17.86 million that came from out-of-state residents.

These figures don’t count sales of medical cannabis and don’t include taxes collected. 

Photo: Courtesy of Ndispensable on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets