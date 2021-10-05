fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.94
350.68
+ 0.55%
BTC/USD
+ 841.85
50066.79
+ 1.71%
DIA
+ 1.13
338.89
+ 0.33%
SPY
+ 1.58
427.06
+ 0.37%
TLT
-0.29
145.27
-0.2%
GLD
-1.31
166.67
-0.79%

The Risks of Cannabis Over-Consumption

byNate Guzowski
October 5, 2021 9:33 am
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
The Risks of Cannabis Over-Consumption

Photo by Olga Kononenko on Unsplash

The risk of death or acute bodily harm from the overconsumption of cannabis is very low, but this fact has lead to the incorrect conclusion that cannabis use is without risks or is of little concern to the medical system. Contrary to this conclusion is the fact that cannabis use results in over 1.5 million visits to the ER every year, making it the second most common for being in the ER associated with substance use, ahead of alcohol, cocaine, and heroin. 

This trend is getting more severe due to cannabis legalization. In one Colorado medical center, ER visits for cannabis doubled after medical cannabis licenses became largely available in 2009, and rates increased 72% again following the full legalization. 

Acute cannabis intoxication (ACI) can take multiple forms based on the patient’s dose and prior use history. Roughly a quarter of ER visits are for acute psychiatric disturbances, including psychosis. This includes acute psychosis as well as the exacerbation of an underlying psychotic disorder, often undiagnosed. Another third of patients have gastrointestinal distress including cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome (CHS), a bout of uncontrollable vomiting that can last 48 hours or more. 

Even in less sever cases, the treatment of these patients typically requires sedation to alleviate severe anxiety, paranoia, and confusions, and takes significant patient resources in the emergency department. It can take many hours for a cannabis high to wear off following overconsumption, particularly in the case of edibles.

Moreover, the risk to children from over-consumption is even greater. Children under 10 have far more severe effects from consuming cannabis, which include tachycardia, encephalopathy, respiratory depression severe enough to require ventilation, and coma. The increased availability of cannabis edibles are increasing the risks to children, as these products are frequently produced as gummies, brownies, cookies and other sweets, often with very large doses.

The Changing Treatment Landscape

Until recently, perhaps due to incorrect perceptions regarding the prevalence and severity of cannabis related complications, there has been little effort to develop a solution to these problems. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) is a company that is changing this by focusing its efforts on developing an antidote to cannabis and THC intoxication. It’s lead compound in development is ANEB-001, a CB1 antagnonist. THC is a CB1 agonist and most of its qualitative effects are due to this activity. ANEB-001 works by blocking this receptor and preventing the activation of this pathway in the brain. This is a well understood class of molecule and it has already completed Phase I safety testing, but it has never been applied to this problem before. The company will be investigating it in a Phase II study in cannabis users starting in 2021.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Health Care Markets General

Related Articles

The Unintended Consequences of Ever-Increasing Marijuana Potency

The Unintended Consequences of Ever-Increasing Marijuana Potency

Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash read more
Cannabis Edibles are Leading to More Negative Outcomes in Cannabis Users

Cannabis Edibles are Leading to More Negative Outcomes in Cannabis Users

Photo by camilo jimenez on Unsplash read more

CB1 Antagonists as a Solution to the Complicated Problems of Cannabis Over-intoxication

The legalization of recreational cannabis in a number of states is associated with the increasing problem of acute cannabis intoxication (ACI). read more

The Treatment of Cannabis Toxicity

The increasing prevalence and potency of cannabis following the legalization of recreational marijuana sales in a number of states have also increased the rate of emergency room visits associated with the drug. The Nationwide Emergency Department Sample (NEDS) reported over 1.5 million estimated ER visits associated with cannabis in 2017, over 1% of all visits to the ER during that year. read more