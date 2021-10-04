fbpx

QQQ
-7.56
367.74
-2.1%
BTC/USD
+ 567.36
48767.37
+ 1.18%
DIA
-3.18
346.36
-0.93%
SPY
-5.62
439.86
-1.29%
TLT
-0.37
145.72
-0.25%
GLD
+ 0.79
163.80
+ 0.48%

Akerna Closes $17M Acquisition Of 365 Cannabis, An ERP Built On Microsoft's Dynamics 365 Biz Central

byNicolas Jose Rodriguez
October 4, 2021 5:00 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Akerna Closes $17M Acquisition Of 365 Cannabis, An ERP Built On Microsoft's Dynamics 365 Biz Central

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN), a software company focused on compliance in the cannabis industry announced it has closed its $17 million acquisition of 365 Cannabis.

365 Cannabis is a cannabis ERP (enterprise resource planning) and business management software system built on Microsoft's Dynamics 365 Business Central.

The acquisition of the software system will allow the company to:

  • Add the most robust cannabis-compliant Microsoft ERP on the market;
  • Offer seamless solutions to businesses ranging from startups to multi-state operators; and,
  • Provide access to Akerna's compliance gateway and recently launched Akerna Connect.

365 Cannabis, a vertically integrated cannabis software solution, is a Microsoft Gold Partner. Its ERP solution covers areas such as Cultivation, Production, Global Compliance, QC, Finance, Dispensing & Retail, CRM, Warehousing, Distribution, Multi-Facility, Multi-Company, Multi-Entity, Language, Currency and more.

The Company services a client base composed of leading U.S.-based MSOs and single-state operators, and Canadian LPs, in addition to global cannabis clients outside North America.

"The 365 Cannabis acquisition represents the final piece of the puzzle for connecting cannabis compliance with mainstream ERP offerings to give our clients a choice between all of the most popular financial and operational systems," said Akerna CEO Jessica Billingsley in a Monday press release.

"We are proud to offer cannabis operators the most comprehensive cannabis technology ecosystem of the best-in-class tax, financial, compliance, consulting, training, data analytics, product development, and more."

Price Action

AKERNA shares were trading down 5.26% at $2.70 per share at the time of writing, late Monday afternoon. 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Akerna Partners With Medicinal Cannabis Authority in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines To Maximize Productivity Of Country's Medical Marijuana Program

Akerna Partners With Medicinal Cannabis Authority in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines To Maximize Productivity Of Country's Medical Marijuana Program

Cannabis software firm Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) reported Thursday that it has formed an exclusive partnership with the Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), to provide the MCA a customer relationship management read more
Video: What The Cannabis Industry Can Learn From Beverages And Traditional Retail

Video: What The Cannabis Industry Can Learn From Beverages And Traditional Retail

Benzinga’s Cannabis Hour is a live show for cannabis investors. read more
Akerna Report: Friday Ahead Labor Day Weekend Grossed $90.1M In Marijuana Sales

Akerna Report: Friday Ahead Labor Day Weekend Grossed $90.1M In Marijuana Sales

Business intelligence from Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shows that Friday, September 3, was the second-largest grossing sales day of 2021, bringing in $90.1 million in national retail cannabis sales. read more
The Week In Cannabis: PharmaCann Could IPO, Tilray & MedMen, First Black CEO At Major Public Co. And More

The Week In Cannabis: PharmaCann Could IPO, Tilray & MedMen, First Black CEO At Major Public Co. And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of August 20, 2021. Contents read more