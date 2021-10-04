Gal Pals Minis Cannabis Pre-Rolls For Women Sell Out In Michigan Debut

There’s a new women-focused cannabis brand in the Michigan market, and its success could spark a change in how the industry views the value of the female consumer.

Gal Pals Minis, 5 flower-only, mini cannabis pre-rolls housed in a hot pink tin, sold out within hours of its Michigan debut.

To make the product even more fun, each tin includes one of 10 activity cards designed to spark social engagement. The pesticide-free, sustainably-produced flower is tailored to the female social smoking experience.

“There was a massive hole in the Michigan market that could only be filled with an authentic, relevant women’s brand. Women represent the majority of market share and we want to be seen, heard and catered to in a way that shows the industry understands us,” Sarah O’Leary, the gal behind Gal Pals Minis, told Benzinga.

Research-Backed

According to O’Leary, research conducted over the past 15 months found that women want a smaller pre-roll experience. This trend in fact has been reinforced by the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns around sharing joints.

The majority of female social consumers expressed a desire for so-called “giggle weed,” or sativa-leaning strains and activating strains when spending time with friends. Gal Pals Minis feature cultivars that are most appealing to social women.

Gal Pals Minis is produced and distributed exclusively in Michigan by Freedom Green Farms. For every tin sold, Freedom Green Farms will donate to Michigan-based Shades of Pink Foundation. This commitment is not for a month, but for the life of the brand.

Gal Pals Minis can be found at Lume Cannabis Stores and wherever fine cannabis is sold in the state.

