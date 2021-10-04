fbpx

QQQ
-9.37
369.55
-2.6%
BTC/USD
+ 426.48
48626.49
+ 0.88%
DIA
-4.39
347.57
-1.28%
SPY
-7.26
441.50
-1.67%
TLT
+ 0.09
145.26
+ 0.06%
GLD
+ 0.83
163.77
+ 0.5%

AFC Gamma Provides Justice Cannabis Co. With $75.4M Via Extended Credit Facility, Announces Funding Updates

byJelena Martinovic
October 4, 2021 11:56 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
AFC Gamma Provides Justice Cannabis Co. With $75.4M Via Extended Credit Facility, Announces Funding Updates

Cannabis-focused commercial real estate finance company AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) has bolstered its senior credit facility with Justice Cannabis Co. to $75.4 million.

Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, the company expanded its senior credit facility by $53.4 million on Monday.

AFC Gamma now holds a total of $65.4 million of the expanded credit facility, with $10 million syndicated to an affiliate.

The credit facility expansion is designed to provide the Chicago-based multi-state operator with licenses in eight states with additional capital to purchase assets, develop its operations in New Jersey, further build its Pennsylvania cultivation facility and refinance existing debt.

“We are committed to the long-term success of our borrowers, and today’s announcement demonstrates AFC Gamma’s ability to support existing borrowers’ capital needs as they seek to expand their businesses and achieve new strategic objectives,” said Leonard M. Tannenbaum, AFC Gamma’s CEO.

The loan is secured by a first-lien mortgage on Justice Cannabis Co.’s owned real-estate in New Jersey and Pennsylvania and other commercial-security interests. AFC Management, LLC acted as agent for the transaction.

“AFC Gamma continues to be a great asset to Justice Cannabis Co. throughout our partnership, and we are pleased to have the opportunity to utilize their flexibility and lending capabilities to support our next chapter of growth,” Jon Loevy, co-founder of Justice Cannabis Co. said. “It is refreshing to have a capital partner that understands the dynamic nature of the cannabis industry and can anticipate and meet our capital needs.”

Funding Updates

Separately, AFC Gamma announced several business updates:

  • Gross funding was $89.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, and its net financing, taking into account loan repayments and amortization, was $79.3 million.
  • Closed on total new commitments of $119.2 million during the quarter ended September 30.
  • For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the company’s gross funding was $176.7 million, and its net funding, taking into account loan repayments and amortization, was $154.7 million.

  • Closed on total new commitments of $214.0 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Price Action

AFC Gamma’s shares traded 1.28% lower at $21.53 per share at the time of writing Monday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Michael Longmire on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Financing Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

AFC Gamma's Stock Slightly Down After Announcing $30M Expansion Of Nature's Medicines Credit Facility

AFC Gamma's Stock Slightly Down After Announcing $30M Expansion Of Nature's Medicines Credit Facility

Cannabis-focused mortgage real estate finance enterprise AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) said Monday it has bolstered $62.5 million in funding for Devi Holdings Inc., which is doing business as Nature’s Medicines. read more
AFC Gamma Lends BeLeaf Medical $23M To Help Co. Expand Missouri Market

AFC Gamma Lends BeLeaf Medical $23M To Help Co. Expand Missouri Market

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) announced Tuesday that it has provided a credit facility of $23 million to BeLeaf Medical, LLC, a single-state Missouri operator. read more
Which Ancillary Cannabis Stocks Were Strongest And Weakest In September?

Which Ancillary Cannabis Stocks Were Strongest And Weakest In September?

New Cannabis Ventures recently published September results of its Ancillary Cannabis Index, which includes publicly traded companies that provide goods and services to cannabis operators. read more
The Week In Cannabis: FDA, CDC, Delta-8 THC, WADA, Canopy, Sundial, Canada, LatAm And More

The Week In Cannabis: FDA, CDC, Delta-8 THC, WADA, Canopy, Sundial, Canada, LatAm And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of September 13, 2021. Contents read more