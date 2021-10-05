Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Leafly Holdings, Linneo Health, Flowhub, MindMed

Leafly Holdings Taps Suresh Krishnaswamy As New CFO

The cannabis information platform Leafly Holdings, Inc. recently disclosed that it has appointed Suresh Krishnaswamy as its new CFO, ahead of going public via a business combination with a special purpose acquisition company Merida Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:MCMJ).

Krishnaswamy brings more than 25 years of experience in leading finance and technology roles for global organizations. In his new position, he will lead Leafly's financial strategy and expansion as a three-sided marketplace.

Prior to this, Krishnaswamy served as a key advisor for NextLevel Business Consulting and as a strategic advisor to a number of companies. He held various roles, including CFO of Drift, a renewable energy marketplace, and worked with major investment banks; Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS); Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC); Credit Agricole (OTC:CRARF) and Barclays.

"Suresh's extensive experience with online marketplaces and digital payments will provide Leafly the financial leadership and strategy needed to keep this promise to our customers," Leafly CEO Yoko Miyashita, disclosed.

Former Canopy Growth's CEO Named As Linneo Health's New CEO

Vertically integrated medicinal cannabis supplier Linneo Health said Wednesday, it has appointed Don Bellamy as its new CEO.

Bellamy has more than three decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and regulated cannabis industries, having held roles such as senior vice president of medical products at Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC) in Canada.

He is also a founder of the life sciences and medical cannabis consulting firm Goodfriend Consulting.

"Linneo is a leader in the medicinal cannabis space, providing the highest quality product for partners developing cannabis-based therapies for people in need," Bellamy said. "I am proud to be joining such a dynamic team and a company backed by over 90 years experience in handling controlled substances."

Flowhub Welcomes Former Uber General Manager Leandre Johns As COO

Cannabis software company Flowhub has appointed former Uber General Manager Leandre Johns to oversee its operations.

Johns has over 15 years in finance, operations, strategic development, and investing within the transportation and technology sectors.

While working at Uber, Johns helped build the ride-sharing app into the powerhouse it is today.

"Flowhub has a real opportunity to lead the way in helping establish a foundation for how cannabis is legally accessed," Johns said Wednesday. "For that reason, I'm excited to be able to play a role in shaping the future of Flowhub and the overall cannabis tech industry."

Psychiatrist And Pharmacologist Dr. Bryan Roth Joins MindMed's Scientific Advisory Board

Psychedelic–focused Mind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) (NEO: MMED) (DE: MMQ) has tapped Bryan L. Roth, MD, Ph.D., to serve on its scientific advisory board.

Roth, who possesses a vast knowledge of molecular neuropharmacology, is the Michael Hooker Distinguished Professor in the Department of Pharmacology at the University of North Carolina's (UNC) School of Medicine. He is also the director of the National Institute of Mental Health Psychoactive Drug Screening Program.

Roth's research focuses on removing the hallucinogenic effects from psychedelic drugs, eliminating the hours-long hallucinatory trips that may turn some patients away from psychedelic-assisted treatments.

"Dr. Roth's extensive experience in psychiatry and pharmacology will be invaluable in progressing all of our research and development efforts," MindMed CEO Robert Barrow, recently said. "In the pursuit of reimagining mental health and addiction care, we want to ensure the treatments we're studying are effective and accessible for as many patients as possible."

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash