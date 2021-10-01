Aurora & Trulieve Among Top Cannabis Movers For Oct 1, 2021 - Full Canna Movers Index
GAINERS:
- Mexco Energy (AMEX:MXC) shares closed up 12.88% at $11.74 with an estimated market cap of $24.6M.
- Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed up 8.45% at $0.77 with an estimated market cap of $170.0M.
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares closed up 7.9% at $0.97 with an estimated market cap of $171.4M.
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed up 7.09% at $8.76 with an estimated market cap of $49.9M.
- Indiva (OTC:NDVAF) shares closed up 6.53% at $0.34 with an estimated market cap of $45.7M.
- Australis Capital (OTC:AUSAF) shares closed up 6.14% at $0.17 with an estimated market cap of $41.1M.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed up 5.49% at $2.5 with an estimated market cap of $189.4M.
- 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) shares closed up 5.07% at $3.11 with an estimated market cap of $506.1M.
- Cipher Pharms Inc (OTC:CPHRF) shares closed up 4.57% at $1.83 with an estimated market cap of $48.5M.
- World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares closed up 3.91% at $196.99 with an estimated market cap of $1.3B.
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) shares closed up 3.55% at $8.45 with an estimated market cap of $870.8M.
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares closed up 3.24% at $3.19 with an estimated market cap of $49.1M.
- Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed up 3.14% at $1.64 with an estimated market cap of $151.2M.
- Trulieve Cannabis (OTC:TCNNF) shares closed up 3.05% at $27.73 with an estimated market cap of $3.5B.
- EnWave (OTC:NWVCF) shares closed up 3% at $0.93 with an estimated market cap of $103.2M.
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC:NXGWF) shares closed up 2.8% at $0.37 with an estimated market cap of $69.9M.
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed up 2.78% at $0.33 with an estimated market cap of $110.3M.
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares closed up 2.31% at $7.08 with an estimated market cap of $1.4B.
- Harvest Health (OTC:HRVSF) shares closed up 2.24% at $3.19 with an estimated market cap of $1.3B.
- ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) shares closed up 2.1% at $78.62 with an estimated market cap of $2.0B.
LOSERS:
- Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed down 13.75% at $0.21 with an estimated market cap of $52.5M.
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed down 6.85% at $0.68 with an estimated market cap of $42.8M.
- cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed down 5.77% at $1.96 with an estimated market cap of $113.2M.
- General Cannabis (OTC:CANN) shares closed down 4.37% at $0.39 with an estimated market cap of $24.4M.
- Body and Mind (OTC:BMMJ) shares closed down 4.08% at $0.43 with an estimated market cap of $46.9M.
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed down 3.61% at $0.65 with an estimated market cap of $72.6M.
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC:CBWTF) shares closed down 3.59% at $0.19 with an estimated market cap of $153.1M.
- Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed down 3.56% at $8.95 with an estimated market cap of $2.4B.
- Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed down 3.25% at $13.41 with an estimated market cap of $5.3B.
- C21 Investments (OTC:CXXIF) shares closed down 2.65% at $0.69 with an estimated market cap of $81.7M.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMNFF) shares closed down 2.53% at $0.28 with an estimated market cap of $204.5M.
