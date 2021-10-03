Are There Different Kinds Of Psychedelic Fungi? A Guide To The Many Unique Species Of Magic Mushrooms

This article was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission.

Much like cannabis, there are several “strains” of psilocybin-containing mushrooms (also known as “magic mushrooms”) that exist in nature. What makes the different varieties of this magical fungus unique and how does that affect the way they interact with your mind and body?

Over 200 Varieties of Psilocybin-Containing Mushrooms Exist in the Wild

When it comes to psilocybin-containing mushrooms, there’s a lot more variety out there than one might think. There are over 200 species of mushrooms that contain the psychedelic compound, psilocybin. Each of these different species possesses unique characteristics, including varying levels of psychotropic alkaloids, such as psilocybin, psilocin, and biocytin. Of these, some of the most common species include P. azurescens, P. cyanescens, P. semilanceata, and P. cubensis (the most popular and most easily cultivated magic mushroom species). Professional mycologists and mushroom enthusiasts have also genetically engineered their own “strains” or “subspecies” of psychedelic ‘shrooms, leaving them to much greater variety.

Comparing Magic Mushrooms & Medical Cannabis

Comparing magic mushrooms to medical cannabis can help provide a useful analogy in understanding the differences between them. Just like how cannabis strains are often separated into indica, sativa, and ruderalis, magic mushrooms are often characterized into the categories azurescens, semilanceata, cubensis, etc. Furthermore, just like how cannabis is classified into different strains, such as Jack Herer, Purple Haze, and White Widow, magic mushrooms are also separated into strains, such as Penis Envy, Golden Teachers, and Huaulta. Finally, and perhaps most importantly when comparing cannabis to magic mushrooms, is a phenomenon known as the entourage effect. Both cannabis and magic mushrooms contain different chemical compounds that work in harmony to help produce that specific strains’ effects. Just as in cannabis, in which the entourage effect entails the interplay between the plants’ cannabinoids, esters, flavonoids, terpenoids, and more, the mushroom also has many different compounds in varying concentrations that work in tandem with each other.

Similarities & Differences Between Popular Magic Mushroom Strains

Everything from the intensity of the effects to the duration of the psychedelic journey can all differ significantly depending on the variety of shrooms examined. For instance, the magic mushroom strain Penis Envy is considered to be one of the most potent strains of psilocybin-containing mushrooms available.

Other strains, such as Golden Teachers, are a widely popular type of P. cubensis mushroom and are the most common strain to be cultivated. P. semilanceatas, also referred to as “Liberty Caps,” are known as the “third most potent and widespread Psilocybe species“ thanks to testing done by world-famous mycologists Paul Stamets and Jochen Gartz.

There are also some key similarities between shrooms that can aid in their identification. For instance, they all bruise an azure-bluish color when handled or damaged due to the oxidation of the compound psilocin at the site of impact. They also all contain a thin gelatinous veil known in mycological terms as a “pellicle,” that separates the cap from the stem.

All Psilocybe mushrooms contain dense girls on their underside and have a hygrophanous nature (meaning coloration changes with the state of hydration). All of these important identifying factors can help magic mushroom enthusiasts identify shrooms’ for themselves.

Where to Learn More About Magic Mushroom Species

Thanks to strain categorization sites, such as Leafly for cannabis, several resources have popped up to help guide the amateur mycologist and mushroom enthusiast to identify the myriad mushroom strains as well. Psilopedia is one of these resources that takes an evidence-based, scientific approach to mushroom characterization and offers information on everything from pharmacodynamics and mushroom identification to effects at macro and micro dosages and more. They even have a list of psychedelic integration practitioners. Currently, the site has over seventy P. cubensis strains cataloged in its database and is an outstanding resource for mushroom enthusiasts. The other available resource is Psillow, which is a more culturally focused database of information on shrooms’, replete with an informational blog and entertaining articles. They even have a “trip report” template that allows other psychonauts to share their psychedelic experiences with the community.

Closing Thoughts on the Magically Diverse World of Psilocybin Mushrooms

From albino penis envy mushrooms to golden teachers, magic mushrooms come in all shapes and sizes. Not only that, but the intensity of the psychedelic experience they provide, along with these subtle nuances, are likely all affected by the “entourage effect” in mushrooms, much like as it is in cannabis. As more people across the world become increasingly aware of the magic mushroom and its myriad therapeutic benefits, it will certainly be exciting to witness the new developments and exciting research that is sure to come.