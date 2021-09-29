Cannabis Gainers & Losers For September 29, 2021
GAINERS:
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed up 4.77% at $0.28 with an estimated market cap of $120.4M.
- Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) shares closed up 3.62% at $8.36 with an estimated market cap of $46.0M.
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed up 3.31% at $1.88 with an estimated market cap of $58.6M.
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed up 3.11% at $8.29 with an estimated market cap of $47.3M.
- Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed up 2.45% at $1.67 with an estimated market cap of $154.0M.
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares closed up 2.31% at $19.46 with an estimated market cap of $843.7M.
- Nextleaf Solutions (OTC:OILFF) shares closed up 2.21% at $0.18 with an estimated market cap of $23.0M.
LOSERS:
- Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed down 30.73% at $0.14 with an estimated market cap of $36.0M.
- CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) shares closed down 11% at $0.22 with an estimated market cap of $24.3M.
- Cann Gr (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed down 9.09% at $0.2 with an estimated market cap of $63.4M.
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed down 7.3% at $0.65 with an estimated market cap of $72.9M.
- Australis Capital (OTC:AUSAF) shares closed down 7.1% at $0.16 with an estimated market cap of $37.4M.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares closed down 6.25% at $4.2 with an estimated market cap of $173.3M.
- Body and Mind (OTC:BMMJ) shares closed down 6.24% at $0.43 with an estimated market cap of $46.5M.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed down 6.1% at $2.31 with an estimated market cap of $175.0M.
- HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares closed down 5.7% at $1.82 with an estimated market cap of $503.4M.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed down 4.72% at $1.01 with an estimated market cap of $126.5M.
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 4.47% at $11.11 with an estimated market cap of $5.1B.
- Cipher Pharms Inc (OTC:CPHRF) shares closed down 4.47% at $1.77 with an estimated market cap of $46.9M.
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed down 4.46% at $1.93 with an estimated market cap of $270.9M.
- Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed down 4.4% at $9.05 with an estimated market cap of $2.4B.
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed down 4.06% at $0.33 with an estimated market cap of $110.8M.
- Indiva (OTC:NDVAF) shares closed down 3.84% at $0.31 with an estimated market cap of $42.5M.
- Icanic Brands (OTC:ICNAF) shares closed down 3.77% at $0.26 with an estimated market cap of $58.8M.
- 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) shares closed down 3.68% at $2.88 with an estimated market cap of $468.7M.
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC:NXGWF) shares closed down 3.31% at $0.37 with an estimated market cap of $70.0M.
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed down 3.3% at $0.6 with an estimated market cap of $100.3M.
- TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF) shares closed down 3.28% at $7.23 with an estimated market cap of $1.3B.
- Trulieve Cannabis (OTC:TCNNF) shares closed down 3.24% at $26.88 with an estimated market cap of $3.4B.
- Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed down 3.17% at $13.76 with an estimated market cap of $5.4B.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed down 2.95% at $25.01 with an estimated market cap of $1.5B.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed down 2.94% at $2.31 with an estimated market cap of $690.2M.
- Khiron Life Sciences (OTC:KHRNF) shares closed down 2.84% at $0.22 with an estimated market cap of $39.2M.
- Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed down 2.64% at $0.19 with an estimated market cap of $77.1M.
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares closed down 2.61% at $0.92 with an estimated market cap of $162.6M.
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed down 2.54% at $0.74 with an estimated market cap of $46.6M.
- Harvest Health (OTC:HRVSF) shares closed down 2.53% at $3.08 with an estimated market cap of $1.3B.
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed down 2.34% at $0.15 with an estimated market cap of $77.3M.
- RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed down 2.31% at $1.17 with an estimated market cap of $166.7M.
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:CURLF) shares closed down 2.16% at $11.79 with an estimated market cap of $7.2B.
- Aleafia Health (OTC:ALEAF) shares closed down 2.13% at $0.23 with an estimated market cap of $74.4M.
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga
