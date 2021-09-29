New York's Cannabinoid Institute Offers Free Medical Cannabis Training To 100 Med Students

The Cannabinoid Institute (TCI), a global women-led medical cannabis education company, announced today in a press release that it is offering a cannabis training certification courses free of charge to 100 medical students in the state of New York.

With more states legalizing cannabis for medical and recreational use, TCI recognizes the critical role that education plays in reducing patient adverse outcomes and ensuring the safe use of cannabis.

Through the program, students will have access to eight hours of medical cannabis education, including the latest scientific research on the endocannabinoid system and the known effects of cannabis on the human body.

"When I conducted my academic research on clinicians' knowledge and attitudes on medical cannabis, it became apparent many clinicians had not heard of the endocannabinoid system. The data revealed that clinicians who had never experienced cannabis firsthand viewed it much more negatively and stigmatized," noted Jan Roberts, founder of TCI.

Jan Roberts, DSW, a licensed clinical social worker and an educator at NYU Silver School of Social Work, is also a faculty advisor for NYU's CannaHealth Student Group.

"We are delighted to be able to offer certification courses to NY state medical students who will be on the front line of patient care as medicinal cannabis research unlocks potential treatment options.", Roberts said

Photo courtesy of Colton Duke at Unsplash