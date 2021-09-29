fbpx

Marijuana Arrests Decrease By 36% in 2020 — Cannabis Daily September 29, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
September 29, 2021 4:46 pm
Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space

 

Marijuana arrests fall in 2020 to just over 350,000 from over 545,000 in 2019 according to data released by the FBI.

Bill to legalize marijuana introduced on Tuesday in Pennsylvania

On Today's Cannabis Daily Podcast we covered the following public companies:

  • Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTC:JUSHF)
  • Ayr Wellness (OTC:AYRWF)
  • Eve & Co. Inc.(OTC:EEVVF)
  • Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (OTC:HERTF)
  • Verano Holdings Corp(OTC:VRNOF)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

Access All The Cannabis Daily Episodes Here

