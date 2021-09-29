EXCLUSIVE: Kaló Launches New Line Of Fast-Acting THC-Infused Seltzers In Maine

A hemp-infused seltzer brand Kaló is entering the legal recreational cannabis beverage market in Maine with a new line of THC-infused seltzers.

The new THC seltzers are crafted using patent-pending, water-soluble THC extract designed to absorb through the stomach lining instead of the liver like in standard hemp oils that are capable of delivering effects within minutes.

The New Jersey-based brand said its new line of fast-acting THC-infused seltzers will be available in two flavors – lemon lavender and pomegranate peach. The company already has a lineup of eight hemp-infused seltzers.

"We’ve spent the past year building Kaló's brand recognition and availability with a robust marketing and retail strategy that has allowed us to quickly expand into 12 states. Sales have increased month over month and we will end the year on a high note with the launch of a THC-infused version of our seltzer in Maine’s 40 dispensaries,” Ken VandeVrede, CEO of Hillview, Kaló's parent company told Benzinga.

The new seltzers come in 12-oz bottles, infused with 5mg of THC, contain only 25 calories, three grams of sugar, and are 100% vegan and gluten-free. They are marketed as “a replacement for beer, wine, cocktails or spiked seltzers.”

Kaló was created by an agricultural technology innovator and medical marijuana company, Hillview in 2020. Its name means “good” in Greek. Kaló claims it is considered one of America’s top three hemp-infused sparkling beverages. Its products can be purchased across nine states – New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Wisconsin.

"Consumer demand for THC beverages is heating up across the country, particularly in newly-legal adult-use states along the East Coast. As one of the first THC beverages to launch in Maine, we look forward to introducing consumers to a natural, fast-acting and great tasting way to experience the effects of cannabis,” VandeVrede concluded.

