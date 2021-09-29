Jushi Is Now Vertically Integrated In Nevada Via Acquisition Of The Apothecarium

Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE:JUSH) (OTCQX:JUSHF) confirmed Wednesday it has signed an agreement to buy 100% equity interest of an entity operating a recreational and medical dispensary under the name The Apothecarium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The purchase price was not disclosed.

Vertical Integration

This acquisition together with the April 2021 purchase of Franklin Bioscience NV, LLC, enables Jushi to become vertically integrated in Nevada. Furthermore, it will provide branding exposure for Jushi’s product lines such as The Bank, The Lab, Tasteology and Sѐche.

This will be the company’s fourth vertically integrated state, which include Pennsylvania (by way of its affiliated subsidiaries), Virginia and Massachusetts.

The Apothecarium Nevada is located at 7885 W Sahara Ave #112, Las Vegas, or around 6.5 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip. The dispensary is also approximately 20 minutes from other popular resorts and attractions and serves customers in-store and online through curbside pick-up and home delivery. Apothecarium Nevada is also building a drive-thru lane, which is expected to be available to customers later this year.

“The acquisition of Apothecarium Nevada represents an attractive opportunity for Jushi to establish its first retail store in this large, strategic Western market,” Jushi’s CEO, chairman

and founder Jim Cacioppo stated. "Apothecarium Nevada is well aligned with our best-in-class retail approach and will continue to provide patients and consumers with the same elevated in-store experience they have come to expect from our other BEYOND / HELLO retail locations. Together with the expansion of our cultivation, processing and distribution facility that is currently underway, the acquisition of Apothecarium Nevada will extend our reach with a convenient location off the strip in downtown Las Vegas.

Price Action

Jushi’s shares were trading 0.24% lower at $4.22 per share at the time of writing Wednesday morning.

