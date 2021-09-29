fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.78
359.10
+ 0.22%
BTC/USD
-1481.21
41679.69
-3.43%
DIA
+ 1.82
341.10
+ 0.53%
SPY
+ 1.94
431.78
+ 0.45%
TLT
+ 0.87
143.22
+ 0.6%
GLD
-0.24
162.29
-0.15%

Lifeist Wellness Stock Down On Announcing Earnings Estimates For Q3 2021

byJelena Martinovic
September 29, 2021 11:58 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Lifeist Wellness Stock Down On Announcing Earnings Estimates For Q3 2021

Lifeist Wellness Inc. (TSXV:LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTC:NXTTF), previously known as Namaste Technologies Inc., announced Wednesday that it anticipates gross revenue for the fiscal third quarter ended August 31 will be roughly $7 million, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 12% and a sequential growth of $6.3 million.

Based in Toronto, the company attributed the revenue growth to its wholly-owned subsidiary, CannMart Inc.

"CannMart is experiencing strong demand for its portfolio of products from consumers, retailers and provincial wholesalers across Canada," Meni Morim, CEO of Lifeist, said, adding that the company is "on track to launch our nutraceuticals division in Q4 2021."

In addition, the company expects to more than double its gross profit in terms of dollars and percentage to approximately 15% in the third quarter compared to 7% in the corresponding quarter of 2020 and 6% in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

"We continue to strategically focus our attention on increasing gross margins within our current product portfolio and bringing on newer SKUs with significantly higher gross margins," Morim explained. "Initial sales from our in-house brand 'Roilty' have been very well received by our provincial partners, and we are excited to expand our product portfolio with the upcoming launch of our limited-edition SKUs made at subsidiary CannMart Labs Inc.'s state-of-the-art BHO extraction facility by the end of October."

Earlier this month, the cannabis-focused e-commerce company's board approved a name change to Lifeist Wellness Inc. from Namaste Technologies Inc.

"The Lifeist rebrand speaks to 'Higher Living,' resonating with a multi-billion dollar global market of consumers seeking to unlock their extraordinary," Morim said at the time.

Lifeist expects to release audited third quarter 2021 financial results on or about October 29.

Price Action

Lifeist's shares traded 8.65% lower at 0.095 per share at the time of writing Wednesday late morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Steve Johnson from Pexels

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

Related Articles

Namaste Technologies Rebrands To Lifeist Wellness, Expands UK Product Offering

Namaste Technologies Rebrands To Lifeist Wellness, Expands UK Product Offering

Cannabis-focused e-commerce company Namaste Technologies Inc. (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) confirmed Thursday that its board had approved a name change to Lifeist Wellness Inc. read more
Namaste Technologies Q2 Cannabis Revenue Jumps 18% YoY, Says Covid-19 Negatively Affected Results

Namaste Technologies Q2 Cannabis Revenue Jumps 18% YoY, Says Covid-19 Negatively Affected Results

Cannabis-focused e-commerce company Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) announced its second-quarter financial results on Thursday with gross revenue of CA$6.3 million ($5.07 million), out of which cannabis revenue accoun read more
Namaste Reports Q1 Results: What Cannabis Stock Investors Need To Know

Namaste Reports Q1 Results: What Cannabis Stock Investors Need To Know

Namaste Technologies Inc. (TSXV:N) (OTCQB: NXTTF), a cannabis-focused e-commerce company, reported Wednesday that its gross revenue grew by 13% year-over-year to CA$6.15 million ($4.96 million) in the first quarter of 2021. read more
Quarterly Earnings: Namaste, Hexo, KushCO, Delta 9, Liberty Health

Quarterly Earnings: Namaste, Hexo, KushCO, Delta 9, Liberty Health

Namaste Net Revenue Spikes 49% YoY In Q3: Namaste Technologies Inc. (TSXV: N) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) reported Thursday a  49% year-over-year increase in net revenue, reaching CA$5.6 million read more